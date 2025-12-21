Navi Mumbai News: Women’s 'Run For Voting’ Marathon Held In Panvel To Boost Voter Awareness

Women’s 'Run For Voting’ Marathon Held In Panvel To Boost Voter Awareness |

In an effort to strengthen voter awareness ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation General Elections 2025, the civic body, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Panvel Central, organised a grand women’s marathon titled ‘Run for Voting’ on Sunday at Vadale Lake.

The event was conducted under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, as per the directions of Election Officer . The marathon, which began at 6 am, was held in two categories—3 km and 5 km—and witnessed enthusiastic participation from women of various age groups from Panvel and nearby areas.

The initiative aimed to encourage greater participation of women in the democratic process and to spread awareness about the importance of voting. Participants highlighted the message of maintaining a healthy lifestyle while also urging women to not only exercise their own voting rights but to motivate family members and neighbours to vote.

Women who completed the marathon were felicitated with certificates by Additional Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Deputy Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Rotary Club of Panvel Central mentor Dr Girish Gune and president Anil Thakkar, along with other dignitaries.

As part of the awareness drive, the municipal corporation set up a dedicated selfie point at the venue, featuring a specially designed voter awareness mascot to engage participants and amplify the message of electoral participation.

