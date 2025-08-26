Mumbai News: Three Held In Kalyan Burglary, Hunt On For Fourth Accused |

The Mahatma Phule Chowk (MFC) police have arrested three individuals for allegedly breaking into a house in Valdhuni, Kalyan, and fleeing with valuables worth ₹12.69 lakh. The arrested suspects have been identified as Sajid Shaikh, Priti Kadam, and Rushikesh Chaudhary, while a fourth accused, identified as Savej, remains absconding.

Details of the Incident

According to the police, the burglary took place on April 16, when an unknown person broke open the main door of a house, entered the bedroom, forced open an iron cupboard, and stole gold and silver ornaments along with other valuables.

Complaint and Investigation

Following the victim’s complaint, a case was registered against an unidentified person. A special team was formed under the guidance of senior officers, and investigators scanned multiple CCTV cameras in the area.

Trail Leads to Nalasopara

CCTV footage revealed a man loitering near the scene on a motorcycle. Further analysis led the police to Nalasopara, where they identified Sajid Shaikh and his associate Savej. During questioning, Sajid confessed to his involvement in the crime and was arrested on August 8.

Arrests of Associates

Based on Sajid’s statement, the police arrested Rushikesh Chaudhary and Priti Kadam, who were allegedly involved in disposing of the stolen items. A manhunt has been launched to trace Savej, whose role in the crime has also been confirmed.

Valuables Recovered

So far, the police have recovered 100 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹6.5 lakh,1 kg of silver worth ₹80,000 and additional gold ornaments worth ₹60,000

Prior Criminal Record

Police further revealed that an FIR had already been registered against the accused at Mahatma Phule Police Station in an earlier case.

Further Probe Underway

The police have intensified their efforts to track down the absconding accused, while further investigation into the burglary and recovery of stolen property is in progress.