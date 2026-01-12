Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Citizens’ Forum Demands Written Guarantees From Candidates To Ensure Accountability

With the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation general elections approaching, citizens have raised strong objections to what they describe as the routine distribution of unfulfilled promises by political leaders and candidates. | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: With the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation general elections approaching, citizens have raised strong objections to what they describe as the routine distribution of unfulfilled promises by political leaders and candidates.

Push for sworn declarations

Calling for greater accountability, the Sajag Nagrik Manch (Vigilant Citizens’ Forum) has launched a new campaign demanding written, legally binding guarantees from candidates instead of verbal assurances.

The forum has urged voters to seek a written affidavit or sworn declaration from candidates detailing their development commitments before casting their vote. According to the organisation, election promises are rarely fulfilled once candidates are elected, making verbal assurances meaningless. To spread awareness, Sajag Nagrik Manch has begun a public outreach campaign by putting up banners across Navi Mumbai.

Clear conditions for candidates

As part of its campaign, the forum has laid down a set of clear conditions for candidates. These include ensuring that development works are carried out strictly based on citizens’ demands, making public disclosures on official websites about how every rupee from the corporator’s fund is spent, and remaining answerable to voters regarding both the quality and cost of civic works. The forum has also demanded a complete ban on municipal contracts being awarded in the name of corporators or their relatives, and a firm commitment to prevent wastage of taxpayers’ money while guaranteeing quality roads and civic amenities. Strengthening government schools and hospitals has been identified as a top priority.

Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, Sudhir Dani, founder of Sajag Nagrik Manch, said, “Democracy is not merely about pressing a button once every five years. It is about binding elected representatives to their duties for the entire five-year term. Words dissolve into thin air, but ink on paper safeguards the future of generations. Those confident of their performance should come forward with commitments on stamp paper; others should not dare to seek votes.”

Taking a firm stand, the forum has coined the slogan “No Stamp Paper, No Vote”, insisting that only candidates who submit a written ‘development guarantee’ on a Rs 100 stamp paper will deserve electoral support. The initiative aims to put candidates in a legal and moral bind, ensuring post-election accountability.

Aim of the initiative

The campaign reflects growing public frustration with election manifestos that are released every election cycle but rarely reviewed or audited once candidates assume office. By demanding sworn written commitments, Navi Mumbai’s citizens hope to introduce a new culture of transparency, accountability, and voter empowerment in local body elections.

