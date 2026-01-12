 Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Citizens’ Forum Demands Written Guarantees From Candidates To Ensure Accountability
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Civic Polls: Citizens’ Forum Demands Written Guarantees From Candidates To Ensure Accountability

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Citizens’ Forum Demands Written Guarantees From Candidates To Ensure Accountability

The Sajag Nagrik Manch has launched a campaign urging voters to seek legally binding written commitments from candidates ahead of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. The initiative, titled “No Stamp Paper, No Vote,” aims to ensure that development promises are fulfilled, corporator funds are transparently spent, and officials remain accountable for civic works during their five-year term.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
With the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation general elections approaching, citizens have raised strong objections to what they describe as the routine distribution of unfulfilled promises by political leaders and candidates. | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: With the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation general elections approaching, citizens have raised strong objections to what they describe as the routine distribution of unfulfilled promises by political leaders and candidates.

Push for sworn declarations

Calling for greater accountability, the Sajag Nagrik Manch (Vigilant Citizens’ Forum) has launched a new campaign demanding written, legally binding guarantees from candidates instead of verbal assurances.

The forum has urged voters to seek a written affidavit or sworn declaration from candidates detailing their development commitments before casting their vote. According to the organisation, election promises are rarely fulfilled once candidates are elected, making verbal assurances meaningless. To spread awareness, Sajag Nagrik Manch has begun a public outreach campaign by putting up banners across Navi Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Releases Manifesto; Promises 260-Metre Tower, Traffic Relief, & Improved Connectivity
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Releases Manifesto; Promises 260-Metre Tower, Traffic Relief, & Improved Connectivity
Bengaluru Shocker: 55-Year-Old Woman Hacked To Death On Busy Road
Bengaluru Shocker: 55-Year-Old Woman Hacked To Death On Busy Road
Mumbai Civic Health Crisis: NHM Funding Cut To Tertiary Hospitals Linked To Hemophilia Patient’s Death At KEM After Fatal Delay In Lifesaving Clotting Factors
Mumbai Civic Health Crisis: NHM Funding Cut To Tertiary Hospitals Linked To Hemophilia Patient’s Death At KEM After Fatal Delay In Lifesaving Clotting Factors
'No Direct Threat..': ICC Quashes Bangladesh's Security Concerns For T20 World Cup 2026 Despite BCB Appeal
'No Direct Threat..': ICC Quashes Bangladesh's Security Concerns For T20 World Cup 2026 Despite BCB Appeal

Clear conditions for candidates

As part of its campaign, the forum has laid down a set of clear conditions for candidates. These include ensuring that development works are carried out strictly based on citizens’ demands, making public disclosures on official websites about how every rupee from the corporator’s fund is spent, and remaining answerable to voters regarding both the quality and cost of civic works. The forum has also demanded a complete ban on municipal contracts being awarded in the name of corporators or their relatives, and a firm commitment to prevent wastage of taxpayers’ money while guaranteeing quality roads and civic amenities. Strengthening government schools and hospitals has been identified as a top priority.

Read Also
Central Railway Reports Rise In Passenger Traffic And Earnings, Suburban Services Lead Growth
article-image

Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, Sudhir Dani, founder of Sajag Nagrik Manch, said, “Democracy is not merely about pressing a button once every five years. It is about binding elected representatives to their duties for the entire five-year term. Words dissolve into thin air, but ink on paper safeguards the future of generations. Those confident of their performance should come forward with commitments on stamp paper; others should not dare to seek votes.”

Taking a firm stand, the forum has coined the slogan “No Stamp Paper, No Vote”, insisting that only candidates who submit a written ‘development guarantee’ on a Rs 100 stamp paper will deserve electoral support. The initiative aims to put candidates in a legal and moral bind, ensuring post-election accountability.

Aim of the initiative

The campaign reflects growing public frustration with election manifestos that are released every election cycle but rarely reviewed or audited once candidates assume office. By demanding sworn written commitments, Navi Mumbai’s citizens hope to introduce a new culture of transparency, accountability, and voter empowerment in local body elections.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Civic Polls 2026: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Releases Manifesto; Promises 260-Metre Tower, Traffic...

Thane Civic Polls 2026: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Releases Manifesto; Promises 260-Metre Tower, Traffic...

Mumbai Civic Health Crisis: NHM Funding Cut To Tertiary Hospitals Linked To Hemophilia Patient’s...

Mumbai Civic Health Crisis: NHM Funding Cut To Tertiary Hospitals Linked To Hemophilia Patient’s...

Mumbai Civic Health Crisis: Acute Essential Medicine Shortage Hits BMC-Run Shatabdi Hospital In...

Mumbai Civic Health Crisis: Acute Essential Medicine Shortage Hits BMC-Run Shatabdi Hospital In...

Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: SP Chief Abu Asim Azmi Accuses MLA Rais Shaikh Of Betrayal Ahead Of...

Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: SP Chief Abu Asim Azmi Accuses MLA Rais Shaikh Of Betrayal Ahead Of...

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body To Deploy PADU Machines As First-Time Backup During Vote...

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body To Deploy PADU Machines As First-Time Backup During Vote...