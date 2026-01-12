Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: SP Chief Abu Asim Azmi Accuses MLA Rais Shaikh Of Betrayal Ahead Of Elections

In an explosive political showdown ahead of the Bhiwandi municipal elections, Samajwadi Party Maharashtra president and MLA Abu Asim Azmi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh. |

Bhiwandi: In an explosive political showdown ahead of the Bhiwandi municipal elections, Samajwadi Party Maharashtra president and MLA Abu Asim Azmi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh, accusing him of betraying the party that made him a two-time legislator and of secretly working to help the Congress and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

Addressing a massive Sankalp Sabha at KGN Chowk in Shantinagar, Azmi alleged that Shaikh had abandoned the Samajwadi Party’s ideology and was now acting as a political broker for rival parties.

“We nurtured him like our own child, and now he has gone over to Congress and NCP. He is campaigning for their candidates. ” Azmi declared, drawing loud applause from party workers.

Azmi Accuses Shaikh of Political Betrayal

Without mincing words, Azmi said that while Shaikh is proud of being an MLA, he himself has been elected four times but never displayed arrogance.

He accused Shaikh of working behind the scenes to ensure the victory of Congress and NCP (SP) candidates in the civic polls, calling it a direct act of betrayal against the Samajwadi Party.Those who throw money to buy traitors even tried to buy me, but I refused. If Rais Shaikh wants to walk with traitors, let him go — but first he must resign as MLA and give up the Samajwadi Party flag Azmi said.

Quit the Party and Resign First

Azmi warned that supporting rival parties while remaining in the Samajwadi Party was unacceptable. The Samajwadi Party elected him and sent him to the Assembly. Standing with other parties against us is nothing but betrayal. There is no place for betrayal in our blood he said. Azmi further alleged that Shaikh and his associates were trying to help the BJP capture the Mayor’s post in Bhiwandi, something he described as deeply painful for party workers.

AIMIM Also Targeted

The SP chief also accused AIMIM of tacitly supporting the BJP in Bhiwandi, claiming that multiple forces were working to weaken the Samajwadi Party in the Muslim-majority city.

Whether the Mayor is a Mumbaikar, a Khan or a woman in a burqa, it should be decided by the people not by those striking deals with the BJP Azmi said.

Action After January 15

Responding to questions from journalists, Azmi said the party would wait till January 15 before taking a final call.If Rais Shaikh does not mend his ways, action will be taken against him,” he warned.

Massive Show of Strength

The rally saw the presence of senior SP leaders including Ajay Yadav, Riyaz Azmi, Anas Ansari along with a large number of corporator candidates and party workers, underlining the high political stakes in Bhiwandi.

With the Samajwadi Party enjoying strong support in the Muslim-dominated textile hub, the open rebellion by Rais Shaikh has triggered one of the sharpest political confrontations in the run-up to the civic elections.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/