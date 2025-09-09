Mumbai News: Emergency Caution Order Disrupts Central Railway Suburban Services, Several Trains Delayed

Representation Image

Suburban commuters on the Central Railway’s main line faced significant delays on Tuesday morning after a caution order was imposed, restricting train speeds to 30 kmph between Vidyavihar and Kurla stations up slow local line.

According to railway officials, the caution order was imposed at around 8:55 am due to unavoidable reasons on the Up Slow Line. As a result, several local trains were delayed by 10 to 20 minutes, while a few services were cancelled.

Sources said that the speed restriction forced local trains to move at a significantly reduced pace through the affected stretch. This created a ripple effect, causing congestion and delays for other services operating on the same route.

“The trains had to slow down to 30 kmph in the affected zone, which impacted the punctuality of several services during the morning rush hour,” a Central Railway official said.

Commuters have urged railway authorities to strengthen technical monitoring systems to prevent such disruptions, especially during peak travel hours.

