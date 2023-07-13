Mumbai News: Fifth Accused Arrested In ₹50 Lakh Extortion & Robbery Case In Versova

Representational Image

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested another accused in Rs. 50 lakh extortion and robbery case at Versova. The accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar Kailashchandra (30), and was arrested from Goregaon on July 13. This is the fifth arrest in this case.

The incident occurred when the complainant was abducted from a restaurant in Versova and demanded a ransom of Rs. 50 lakh, eventually extorting Rs. 5.30 lakh.

Fake Anti-Narcotics Officers

Allegedly, six unknown accused claiming themselves to be Anti-Narcotics police officers had kidnapped the complainant and demanded a ransom of Rs. 50 lacs.

They also threatened to kill the complainant if he fails to give ransom. They extorted a total of Rs. 5.30 lakhs and one mobile phone from the complainant.

The first accused was arrested on July 9,followed by three more on July 11. During the further course of the investigation, Crime Branch arrested Pankaj Kumar Kailashchandra for their active role in the crime.

Accused charged under multiple IPC sections

A case was registered under sections 386, 364-A, 323, 504, 506 (2), 34 and 170 of the UP Act. Under the Guidance of Deputy Commissioner Raj Tilak Roshan, Police officers Mahesh Desai and Data Nayak dismantled the extortion gang.

The accused Dipak Jadhav (36), Dilip Manjulkar (46), Rustam Shah (32), and Sachin Malhotra (35) were arrested before.

Till today, a total of 5 accused are arrested and the investigation is in progress.

