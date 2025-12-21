 Assam: PM Modi Holds 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' With 25 Students Aboard 'M V Charaidew 2' On Brahmaputra River
Assam: PM Modi Holds 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' With 25 Students Aboard 'M V Charaidew 2' On Brahmaputra River

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Assam visit, held a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' session with 25 students aboard the three-deck cruise ship M V Charaidew 2 on the Brahmaputra River. Modi arrived at Guwahati Gateway Terminal, recently inaugurated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Security was heightened, and ferry services were suspended during the event.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi | File Pic

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning set sail on river Brahmaputra on a cruise ship and interacted with students during a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme on the second day of his Assam visit.

A total of 25 students from various schools of Assam are taking part in the event.

Modi will stay for around 45 minutes aboard the three-deck 'M V Charaidew 2', officials said.

The Prime Minister was seen on the upper deck of the ship, interacting with the students.

article-image

He arrived at the Guwahati Gateway Terminal of the Inland Water Transport (IWT), inaugurated recently by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and moved to the ship along the floating bridge.

Security has been heightened along the entire area with the River Police, NDRF and SDRF personnel patrolling the river since early morning, the officials said.

Ferry services on river Brahmaputra have been suspended for two days since Saturday in the wake of Modi's visit.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

