Bugatti Launches First Store In Mumbai's Sky City Mall

European footwear brand Bugatti, renowned for its craftsmanship and contemporary design, has officially launched its first store in Mumbai. Located at Sky City Mall, Borivali, the 1,000 sq. ft. outlet represents a major step in Bugatti’s India expansion strategy. The brand already operates exclusive stores in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Indore, and Hyderabad, and Mumbai marks its latest milestone.

A retail space designed for style and comfort

The Mumbai store has been crafted to embody Bugatti’s signature premium identity. The interiors feature clean layouts, modern lighting, and well-curated displays that put the spotlight on its newest collections. Customers can browse a wide range of men’s footwear, from sleek leather formals and casual sneakers to slip-ons and athleisure-inspired shoes, each designed with European aesthetics and attention to detail.

Introducing TT.BAGATT to Mumbai

Alongside Bugatti, the outlet also brings TT.BAGATT, a Milan-based women’s footwear and accessories label, to the city. The brand offers a versatile collection, including heels, boots, sandals, sneakers, handbags, wallets, laptop bags, and belts, making it a one-stop destination for contemporary European fashion lovers in Mumbai.

Nuvora’s vision for premium footwear in India

The store launch is spearheaded by Nuvora, the exclusive partner for Bugatti and TT.BAGATT in India. Commenting on the expansion, Sandip Baksi, CEO of Nuvora, said, “The premium footwear market in India is evolving rapidly, with increasing demand for design and comfort. Mumbai is a key fashion-forward city, and with Bugatti’s European heritage and TT.BAGATT’s Milanese style, this store will connect deeply with local shoppers.”

Elevating shopping experiences

Nuvora’s strategy goes beyond product offerings, focusing on enhanced in-store experiences that reflect international retail standards. The combination of Bugatti’s timeless craftsmanship and TT.BAGATT’s fashion-forward appeal ensures the store appeals to both men and women looking to upgrade their style with luxury European footwear and accessories.