 Bugatti Launches First Store In Mumbai's Sky City Mall
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleBugatti Launches First Store In Mumbai's Sky City Mall

Bugatti Launches First Store In Mumbai's Sky City Mall

The brand already operates exclusive stores in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Indore, and Hyderabad

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

European footwear brand Bugatti, renowned for its craftsmanship and contemporary design, has officially launched its first store in Mumbai. Located at Sky City Mall, Borivali, the 1,000 sq. ft. outlet represents a major step in Bugatti’s India expansion strategy. The brand already operates exclusive stores in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Indore, and Hyderabad, and Mumbai marks its latest milestone.

A retail space designed for style and comfort

The Mumbai store has been crafted to embody Bugatti’s signature premium identity. The interiors feature clean layouts, modern lighting, and well-curated displays that put the spotlight on its newest collections. Customers can browse a wide range of men’s footwear, from sleek leather formals and casual sneakers to slip-ons and athleisure-inspired shoes, each designed with European aesthetics and attention to detail.

Introducing TT.BAGATT to Mumbai

FPJ Shorts
Delhi University Gears Up For DUSU Elections 2025-26, Student Bodies Announce Candidates
Delhi University Gears Up For DUSU Elections 2025-26, Student Bodies Announce Candidates
'Hum Hindustani Hain': Did Shahid Afridi Target Any Former Indian Cricketer Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash? Check Video
'Hum Hindustani Hain': Did Shahid Afridi Target Any Former Indian Cricketer Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash? Check Video
Insurance Surety Bonds For NHAI Contracts Cross ₹10,000 Crore Landmark
Insurance Surety Bonds For NHAI Contracts Cross ₹10,000 Crore Landmark
Telangana Announces Dasara Holidays 2025: Schools To Get 13 Days, Junior Colleges 8-Day Festive Break
Telangana Announces Dasara Holidays 2025: Schools To Get 13 Days, Junior Colleges 8-Day Festive Break

Alongside Bugatti, the outlet also brings TT.BAGATT, a Milan-based women’s footwear and accessories label, to the city. The brand offers a versatile collection, including heels, boots, sandals, sneakers, handbags, wallets, laptop bags, and belts, making it a one-stop destination for contemporary European fashion lovers in Mumbai.

Nuvora’s vision for premium footwear in India

The store launch is spearheaded by Nuvora, the exclusive partner for Bugatti and TT.BAGATT in India. Commenting on the expansion, Sandip Baksi, CEO of Nuvora, said, “The premium footwear market in India is evolving rapidly, with increasing demand for design and comfort. Mumbai is a key fashion-forward city, and with Bugatti’s European heritage and TT.BAGATT’s Milanese style, this store will connect deeply with local shoppers.”

Elevating shopping experiences

Nuvora’s strategy goes beyond product offerings, focusing on enhanced in-store experiences that reflect international retail standards. The combination of Bugatti’s timeless craftsmanship and TT.BAGATT’s fashion-forward appeal ensures the store appeals to both men and women looking to upgrade their style with luxury European footwear and accessories.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai This Weekend: Kailash Kher Live Concert To Shivsanskar Mahotsav, Best Things To Explore In...

Mumbai This Weekend: Kailash Kher Live Concert To Shivsanskar Mahotsav, Best Things To Explore In...

'If He Won't, My Students Will': Teacher Dances To Viral 'Thumak Thumak' Song With Students

'If He Won't, My Students Will': Teacher Dances To Viral 'Thumak Thumak' Song With Students

iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB Variant Is Priced In India Above ₹2 Lakh: Here Are Some Luxury Products You...

iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB Variant Is Priced In India Above ₹2 Lakh: Here Are Some Luxury Products You...

Bugatti Launches First Store In Mumbai's Sky City Mall

Bugatti Launches First Store In Mumbai's Sky City Mall

Bandra Fair 2025: Interesting Facts About Mount Mary Church We Bet You Didn't Know

Bandra Fair 2025: Interesting Facts About Mount Mary Church We Bet You Didn't Know