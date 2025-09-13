 Flipkart Losses Mount Even as Revenue Zooms
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsFlipkart Losses Mount Even as Revenue Zooms

Flipkart Losses Mount Even as Revenue Zooms

Flipkart recorded a 17.3 percent increase in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 82,787.3 crore in FY25, from Rs 70,541.9 crore in FY24.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
Ecommerce Provider Flipkart | File Image

Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart India Private Limited saw widening of consolidated losses to ₹5,189 crore in the financial year ended March 2025, according to data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Flipkart India's losses stood at ₹4,248.3 crore in the preceding financial year.

The company recorded a 17.3 percent increase in consolidated revenue from operations at ₹82,787.3 crore in FY25, from ₹70,541.9 crore in FY24.

The company's total expenses for the fiscal year swelled 17.4 percent to ₹88,121.4 crore.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025: Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP & Other Opposition Parties Call For Boycott Of Match - VIDEO
IND Vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025: Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP & Other Opposition Parties Call For Boycott Of Match - VIDEO
Unusual Scenes! Wanindu Hasaranga Left In Disbelief As Bails Remain Intact After Ball Hits Stumps During BAN Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video 
Unusual Scenes! Wanindu Hasaranga Left In Disbelief As Bails Remain Intact After Ball Hits Stumps During BAN Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video 
MBBS Curriculum Needs Overhaul To Curb Rising Antibiotic Misuse, Say Experts
MBBS Curriculum Needs Overhaul To Curb Rising Antibiotic Misuse, Say Experts
Kalyan News: Man Arrested For Molesting Minor Staffer, Remanded To Judicial Custody
Kalyan News: Man Arrested For Molesting Minor Staffer, Remanded To Judicial Custody

The primary driver of the company's expenses was the purchase of stock-in-trade, which surged to ₹87,737.8 crore in FY25 against ₹74,271.2 crore a year ago.

Finance costs also saw a significant jump, about 57 percent, to about ₹454 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: This story is cleared from an automated feed with modifications to the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Police Files Case Over AI-Generated Video By Congress On PM Modi, His Mother

Delhi Police Files Case Over AI-Generated Video By Congress On PM Modi, His Mother

'I Promise You, I Am With You': PM Modi Appeals For Peace & Unity In Manipur During His 1st Visit To...

'I Promise You, I Am With You': PM Modi Appeals For Peace & Unity In Manipur During His 1st Visit To...

'Aaditya Thackeray Will Watch India-Pakistan Match In Burqa': Minister Nitish Rane's Jibe Amid...

'Aaditya Thackeray Will Watch India-Pakistan Match In Burqa': Minister Nitish Rane's Jibe Amid...

Bizarre! Gwalior Man Who Publicly Shot Woman Streamed Murder On Facebook Live

Bizarre! Gwalior Man Who Publicly Shot Woman Streamed Murder On Facebook Live

'Shameless & Vulgar': Opposition Reacts After BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Appears On TV News Debate Without...

'Shameless & Vulgar': Opposition Reacts After BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Appears On TV News Debate Without...