Flipkart Losses Mount Even as Revenue Zooms

Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart India Private Limited saw widening of consolidated losses to ₹5,189 crore in the financial year ended March 2025, according to data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Flipkart India's losses stood at ₹4,248.3 crore in the preceding financial year.

The company recorded a 17.3 percent increase in consolidated revenue from operations at ₹82,787.3 crore in FY25, from ₹70,541.9 crore in FY24.

The company's total expenses for the fiscal year swelled 17.4 percent to ₹88,121.4 crore.

The primary driver of the company's expenses was the purchase of stock-in-trade, which surged to ₹87,737.8 crore in FY25 against ₹74,271.2 crore a year ago.

Finance costs also saw a significant jump, about 57 percent, to about ₹454 crore in FY25.

