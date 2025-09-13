India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Check Out Weather And Pitch Report For The High-Octane Clash In Dubai

Image: ACC/Mohandas Menon/X

India and Pakistan are all set to face each other in a blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Stadium. Fans are excited, and so are the players, but let’s take a look at how the weather and pitch might affect the game.

Weather Update

The weather in Dubai is expected to be hot and humid. Temperatures could go up to 39°C during the day, and while it will cool down a bit in the evening, players will still have to deal with tough conditions.

There’s no rain forecast, which is good news for fans hoping to see a full match without interruptions. Some strong winds, up to 33 km/h, might help fast bowlers get swing early on.

Image: AccuWeather

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai is fresh and will likely help fast bowlers in the early overs. Bowlers who hit the right areas might get some seam movement. As the match progresses, it should become easier for batters, especially in the middle overs.

Spin might not play a major role early on, but as always in T20s, how teams use their spinners will still matter.

What This Means for the Match

Toss could be crucial. Teams might prefer to bowl first to use the early help from the pitch and try chasing under better batting conditions later in the evening.

With no weather delays expected, fans can look forward to a full, action-packed India vs Pakistan thriller. This highly-anticipated clash won’t just be about skill, but also about handling the heat, pressure, and conditions under the Dubai lights.