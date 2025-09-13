 'I Promise You, I Am With You': PM Modi Appeals For Peace & Unity In Manipur During His 1st Visit To Violence-Hit State - Top Quotes
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'I Promise You, I Am With You': PM Modi Appeals For Peace & Unity In Manipur During His 1st Visit To Violence-Hit State - Top Quotes

'I Promise You, I Am With You': PM Modi Appeals For Peace & Unity In Manipur During His 1st Visit To Violence-Hit State - Top Quotes

PM Modi on Saturday visited violence-hit Manipur. During his address in Churachandpur, the Prime Minister appealed for peace and unity in the state.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi In Manipur (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Manipur for the first time since the 2023 ethnic violence. During his visit, PM Modi interacted with the victims of the violence in Manipur's Churachanpur. While addressing people in Churachandpur, the Prime Minister appealed for peace and unity in the state. He asserted that his government is with the people of the state.

Appealed For Peace and Unity:

"I would appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace and fulfil their dreams. Today, I promise you that I am with you, the Government of India is with you, the people of Manipur," the Prime Minister said during his address at Churachandpur, the epicentre of the 2023 violence.

Centre's Efforts Restoring Peace:

FPJ Shorts
DUSU Elections 2025: Hostels For All, Safety, Career Support, And Affordable Fees Are Among Key Demands By Students From ABVP, NSUI Candidates
DUSU Elections 2025: Hostels For All, Safety, Career Support, And Affordable Fees Are Among Key Demands By Students From ABVP, NSUI Candidates
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ex-Mumbai Police Inspector Sunil Mane In Antilia Terror Scare Case
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ex-Mumbai Police Inspector Sunil Mane In Antilia Terror Scare Case
Indian Jeweller Senco Gold & Diamonds Targets Saudi Arabia's $8.3 Billion Luxury Market For 20% Domestic Growth & Gulf Expansion
Indian Jeweller Senco Gold & Diamonds Targets Saudi Arabia's $8.3 Billion Luxury Market For 20% Domestic Growth & Gulf Expansion
Mumbai's First Double-Decker Railway Bridge To Rise At Elphinstone; MahaRail To Build Landmark Structure
Mumbai's First Double-Decker Railway Bridge To Rise At Elphinstone; MahaRail To Build Landmark Structure

He said that the Centre's continuous efforts towards peace led to talks between the two warring sides. PM Modi further stated that the Centre is making efforts to restore normalcy in the northeastern state. "The Government of India is making every possible effort to bring life back on track in Manipur. For families who have lost their homes, our government is helping to build 7,000 new houses," he said.

Trust Rising In Manipur:

PM Modi said that the people of Manipur are trusting the government. "The land of Manipur is a land of hope and aspiration. Unfortunately, violence had cast its shadow on this beautiful region. A short while ago, I met those affected who are living in relief camps. After meeting them, I can say with confidence that a new dawn of hope and trust is rising in Manipur.," the Prime Minister said.

"For development to take root anywhere, peace is essential. In the past 11 years, many conflicts and disputes in the Northeast have been resolved. People have chosen the path of peace and given priority to development," he added.

Read Also
'PM Modi Visiting Manipur After 2 Years Is Too Late, Tragedy Should Have Moved Him': Congress MP...
article-image

Satisfied With Negotiations With Groups:

Talking about recent negotiations between negotiations between groups to end violence, the Prime Minister said that his government was satisfied. "We are satisfied that recently in the hills and valleys, negotiations have taken place for agreements with different groups," the Prime Minister stated.

Notably, the violence was first broke in Churachandpur on May 3, 2025 between members of Kuki and Meitei communities. Over 250 people lost their lives, while more than 1,000 were injured. Thousands of people were displayed from their homes due to the violence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ex-Mumbai Police Inspector Sunil Mane In Antilia Terror Scare Case

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ex-Mumbai Police Inspector Sunil Mane In Antilia Terror Scare Case

'I Promise You, I Am With You': PM Modi Appeals For Peace & Unity In Manipur During His 1st Visit To...

'I Promise You, I Am With You': PM Modi Appeals For Peace & Unity In Manipur During His 1st Visit To...

52-Year-Old Woman Dies After Her Hair Gets Stuck In Service Lift In Tamil Nadu's Trichy

52-Year-Old Woman Dies After Her Hair Gets Stuck In Service Lift In Tamil Nadu's Trichy

Mizoram's Capital Aizawl Joins Indian Railway Network As PM Modi Inaugurates Bairabi-Sairang Rail...

Mizoram's Capital Aizawl Joins Indian Railway Network As PM Modi Inaugurates Bairabi-Sairang Rail...

'I'm Dukh Mantri, Not Mukhmantri Of Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann Returns To Office From Hospital To...

'I'm Dukh Mantri, Not Mukhmantri Of Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann Returns To Office From Hospital To...