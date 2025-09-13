'I Promise You, I Am With You': PM Modi Appeals For Peace & Unity In Manipur During His 1st Visit To Violence-Hit State - Top Quotes

PM Modi In Manipur (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Manipur for the first time since the 2023 ethnic violence. During his visit, PM Modi interacted with the victims of the violence in Manipur's Churachanpur. While addressing people in Churachandpur, the Prime Minister appealed for peace and unity in the state. He asserted that his government is with the people of the state.

Appealed For Peace and Unity:

"I would appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace and fulfil their dreams. Today, I promise you that I am with you, the Government of India is with you, the people of Manipur," the Prime Minister said during his address at Churachandpur, the epicentre of the 2023 violence.

#WATCH | Churachandpur, Manipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I would appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace and fulfil their dreams. Today, I promise you that I am with you, the Government of India is with you, the people of Manipur. The… pic.twitter.com/zTvm4GJ1oq — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

Centre's Efforts Restoring Peace:

He said that the Centre's continuous efforts towards peace led to talks between the two warring sides. PM Modi further stated that the Centre is making efforts to restore normalcy in the northeastern state. "The Government of India is making every possible effort to bring life back on track in Manipur. For families who have lost their homes, our government is helping to build 7,000 new houses," he said.

Trust Rising In Manipur:

PM Modi said that the people of Manipur are trusting the government. "The land of Manipur is a land of hope and aspiration. Unfortunately, violence had cast its shadow on this beautiful region. A short while ago, I met those affected who are living in relief camps. After meeting them, I can say with confidence that a new dawn of hope and trust is rising in Manipur.," the Prime Minister said.

#WATCH | Churachandpur, Manipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The land of Manipur is a land of hope and aspiration. Unfortunately, violence had cast its shadow on this beautiful region. A short while ago, I met those affected who are living in relief camps. After meeting… pic.twitter.com/JeVE14uxU5 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

"For development to take root anywhere, peace is essential. In the past 11 years, many conflicts and disputes in the Northeast have been resolved. People have chosen the path of peace and given priority to development," he added.

Satisfied With Negotiations With Groups:

Talking about recent negotiations between negotiations between groups to end violence, the Prime Minister said that his government was satisfied. "We are satisfied that recently in the hills and valleys, negotiations have taken place for agreements with different groups," the Prime Minister stated.

#WATCH | Manipur: PM Modi being welcomed in Churachandpur as he arrives in the city. PM also interacts with the locals of the city.



PM will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur today. The projects include Manipur… pic.twitter.com/wvDxi3P28i — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

Notably, the violence was first broke in Churachandpur on May 3, 2025 between members of Kuki and Meitei communities. Over 250 people lost their lives, while more than 1,000 were injured. Thousands of people were displayed from their homes due to the violence.