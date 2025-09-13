 'PM Modi Visiting Manipur After 2 Years Is Too Late, Tragedy Should Have Moved Him': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'PM Modi Visiting Manipur After 2 Years Is Too Late, Tragedy Should Have Moved Him': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi

'PM Modi Visiting Manipur After 2 Years Is Too Late, Tragedy Should Have Moved Him': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi

She added that it has traditionally been the practice of Prime Ministers to visit areas affected by suffering, and said PM Modi is only "fulfilling" that tradition two years after the violence began.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Priyanka | X @ANI

Wayanad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur earlier, holding him responsible for "allowing" the violence in the state to continue.

"I am glad that he has decided after 2 years that it's worth his visiting. He should have visited much long before. It's very unfortunate that he has allowed what is happening there to happen for so long, so many people to get killed and so many people to go through so much strife before he has decided to visit," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in Kerala's Wayanad.

She added that it has traditionally been the practice of Prime Ministers to visit areas affected by suffering, and said PM Modi is only "fulfilling" that tradition two years after the violence began.

"That has not been the tradition of Prime Ministers in India. Right through, no matter which party they were, wherever there was pain, wherever there was suffering, they would go. That has been the tradition since independence. So, he is fulfilling it after 2 years, I think he should have thought of it before," she said.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Meets Victims Of Ethic Violence During His First Visit To Manipur Since 2023 Unrest; Video
PM Modi Meets Victims Of Ethic Violence During His First Visit To Manipur Since 2023 Unrest; Video
Lauren Sanchez-Bezos Dazzles In $3 Million Diamond Necklace At Kering Foundation Gala
Lauren Sanchez-Bezos Dazzles In $3 Million Diamond Necklace At Kering Foundation Gala
Warehousing Segments See Double-Digit Leasing Growth With 21.6% Increase
Warehousing Segments See Double-Digit Leasing Growth With 21.6% Increase
Chhattisgarh: Two Top Maoist Cadres With ₹8 Lakh Bounty Each Killed In Bijapur Encounter By DRG Forces
Chhattisgarh: Two Top Maoist Cadres With ₹8 Lakh Bounty Each Killed In Bijapur Encounter By DRG Forces
Read Also
BJP MP Anurag Thakur Slams Congress, RJD Over AI Video Featuring PM Modi And Late Mother
article-image

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the Prime Minister, describing his upcoming visit as a "pitstop" and a "farce."

"Your 3-hour PIT STOP in Manipur is not compassion -- it is a farce, tokenism, and a grave insult to a wounded people. Your so-called ROADSHOW in Imphal and Churachandpur today, is nothing but a cowardly escape from hearing the cries of people in relief camps!", Kharge said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, in Imphal, elaborate security arrangements have been made in Manipur's Imphal ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, with the city being decked up to welcome him. Visuals from across the state capital showed extensive deployment of police and security personnel.

In Manipur, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur at 12:30 pm. These include the Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management project worth Rs 3,600 crore; five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project; and working women's hostels at nine locations.

Read Also
PM Modi Arrives In Manipur To Inaugurate Projects Worth Over ₹8,500 Crore, His First Visit Since...
article-image

Later in the day, PM Modi will inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal and address a public gathering.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Meets Victims Of Ethic Violence During His First Visit To Manipur Since 2023 Unrest; Video

PM Modi Meets Victims Of Ethic Violence During His First Visit To Manipur Since 2023 Unrest; Video

Chhattisgarh: Two Top Maoist Cadres With ₹8 Lakh Bounty Each Killed In Bijapur Encounter By DRG...

Chhattisgarh: Two Top Maoist Cadres With ₹8 Lakh Bounty Each Killed In Bijapur Encounter By DRG...

'PM Modi Visiting Manipur After 2 Years Is Too Late, Tragedy Should Have Moved Him': Congress MP...

'PM Modi Visiting Manipur After 2 Years Is Too Late, Tragedy Should Have Moved Him': Congress MP...

BJP MP Anurag Thakur Slams Congress, RJD Over AI Video Featuring PM Modi And Late Mother

BJP MP Anurag Thakur Slams Congress, RJD Over AI Video Featuring PM Modi And Late Mother

PM Modi Arrives In Manipur To Inaugurate Projects Worth Over ₹8,500 Crore, His First Visit Since...

PM Modi Arrives In Manipur To Inaugurate Projects Worth Over ₹8,500 Crore, His First Visit Since...