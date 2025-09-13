'PM Modi Visiting Manipur After 2 Years Is Too Late, Tragedy Should Have Moved Him': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka | X @ANI

Wayanad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur earlier, holding him responsible for "allowing" the violence in the state to continue.

"I am glad that he has decided after 2 years that it's worth his visiting. He should have visited much long before. It's very unfortunate that he has allowed what is happening there to happen for so long, so many people to get killed and so many people to go through so much strife before he has decided to visit," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in Kerala's Wayanad.

#WATCH | Wayanad, Kerala: On PM Modi's visit to Manipur, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "I am glad that he has decided after 2 years that it's worth his visiting. He should have visited much long before. It's very unfortunate that he has allowed what is happening there… pic.twitter.com/0h8i9WUe7E — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

She added that it has traditionally been the practice of Prime Ministers to visit areas affected by suffering, and said PM Modi is only "fulfilling" that tradition two years after the violence began.

"That has not been the tradition of Prime Ministers in India. Right through, no matter which party they were, wherever there was pain, wherever there was suffering, they would go. That has been the tradition since independence. So, he is fulfilling it after 2 years, I think he should have thought of it before," she said.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the Prime Minister, describing his upcoming visit as a "pitstop" and a "farce."

"Your 3-hour PIT STOP in Manipur is not compassion -- it is a farce, tokenism, and a grave insult to a wounded people. Your so-called ROADSHOW in Imphal and Churachandpur today, is nothing but a cowardly escape from hearing the cries of people in relief camps!", Kharge said in a post on X.

.@narendramodi ji



Your 3-hour PIT STOP in Manipur is not compassion — it’s farce, tokenism, and a grave insult to a wounded people.



Your so-called ROADSHOW in Imphal and Churachandpur today, is nothing but a cowardly escape from hearing the cries of people in relief camps!… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 13, 2025

Meanwhile, in Imphal, elaborate security arrangements have been made in Manipur's Imphal ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, with the city being decked up to welcome him. Visuals from across the state capital showed extensive deployment of police and security personnel.

In Manipur, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur at 12:30 pm. These include the Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management project worth Rs 3,600 crore; five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project; and working women's hostels at nine locations.

Later in the day, PM Modi will inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal and address a public gathering.

