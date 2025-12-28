 Chhattisgarh: Woman Cop Beaten, Buses Set Ablaze As Coal Block Stir Sparks Violence In Raigarh; 30–35 Arrested - VIDEO
Chhattisgarh: Woman Cop Beaten, Buses Set Ablaze As Coal Block Stir Sparks Violence In Raigarh; 30–35 Arrested - VIDEO

Chhattisgarh: Woman Cop Beaten, Buses Set Ablaze As Coal Block Stir Sparks Violence In Raigarh; 30–35 Arrested - VIDEO

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
article-image

A peaceful protest against the allocation of a coal block in Tamnar area of Raigarh district turned violent on Friday after police reached the site to remove the demonstrators. The incident occurred at CHP Chowk, where villagers had been staging a sit-in for the past 15 days demanding cancellation of the coal block allotment.

According to officials, tensions escalated suddenly during the police action, leading to clashes between protesters and the police. Villagers allegedly resorted to stone-pelting to drive away the police personnel. Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media.

During the violence, women protesters reportedly assaulted TI Kamla Pusam, leaving her seriously injured. Several police personnel were hurt in the stone-pelting, while DSP Anil Vishwakarma sustained a head injury. Protesters also vandalised and set ablaze a bus and several company vehicles, triggering panic in the area.

Video Of Male Cops Assaulting Woman Over Family Dispute In Pakistan's Punjab Sparks Outrage
article-image

The situation remains tense, and additional police forces have been deployed. District Collector Mayank Chaturvedi and Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel are present at the spot to control the situation. Police said 30 to 35 people have been arrested so far.

Officials stated that the situation worsened after a villager was injured in a road accident during the process of clearing the protest, further fuelling anger among the demonstrators.

The villagers have been opposing the proposed coal block, alleging it would cause environmental damage and lead to displacement. They have also been demanding the cancellation of the proposed public hearing related to the project.

