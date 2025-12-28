Sumitranandan Pant Death Anniversary: Everything You Need To Know About One Of The Most Celebrated 20th Century Poets

Sumitranandan Pant Death Anniversary | Allindiaradio.gov.in

Sumitranandan Pant was an Indian poet who was one of the most celebrated Hindi-language poets of the 20th century and was known for his romantic poems, inspired by the inner beauty of people and the beauty of nature. The country mourns the loss of the legendary poet on December 28.

About Sumitranandan Pant

Born on May 20, 1900, in Kausani, Uttarakhand, Pant was deeply influenced by the natural beauty of the Himalayas, which later became a defining feature of his poetry. His verses often portrayed rivers, mountains, flowers, and changing seasons as living expressions of emotion and philosophy. This lyrical quality distinguished his work and earned him a loyal readership across generations.

Pant was inspired by the works of Sarojini Naidu and Rabindranath Tagore

Sumitranandan Pant was inspired by the works of Sarojini Naidu, Rabindranath Tagore, and other English romantic poets. Memories of Pant have been preserved in the ancestral residence of Pant Niketan at Kausani. Pant Niketan was established in Sumitranandan Pant's ancestral home. His literary works, clothes, glasses, letters, and other related items are kept at the Pant Niketan.

Sumitranandan Pant's legacy

Sumitranandan Pant passed away on December 28, 1977, leaving behind a rich literary legacy that continues to influence Hindi poetry and literary studies. Pant's timeless verses remain relevant even today, reminding readers of the harmony between humanity and nature, and reinforcing his position as one of the greatest poets of modern India.