 Himachal Pradesh: Pilot Killed, Tourist Injured In Tandem Paragliding Crash At Bir Billing
An experienced pilot died and a tourist was injured when a tandem paraglider malfunctioned shortly after takeoff at Bir Billing, Kangra. Rescue teams rushed them to the hospital, but the pilot succumbed en route. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause—technical fault, human error, or weather—and raised concerns about safety protocols at adventure sports sites.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Himachal Pradesh: Pilot Killed, Tourist Injured In Tandem Paragliding Crash At Bir Billing | Pexels (Representative Image)

Dharamshala (HP): An experienced pilot was killed when a tandem paraglider developed a technical malfunction shortly after take off and crashed near the road below the launch site in Kangra district, officials said.

About The Incident

The incident occurred at the internationally renowned Bir Billing paragliding site.

The accident occurred on Friday evening when a tandem paraglider took off from the Billing launch point.

According to officials of the Bir Billing Paragliding Association, the paraglider developed a technical malfunction shortly after take off, lost balance mid-air, and crashed near the road below the launch site. The pilot died while the accompanying tourist sustained injuries.

The pilot, identified as Mohan Singh, a resident of Barot in Mandi district, was critically injured in the crash.

Local residents and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted both the pilot and the tourist to a hospital.

However, Singh succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital, while the tourist was reported to be out of danger after receiving first aid.

A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Authorities are examining whether the incident was caused by a technical fault, human error, or weather-related factors.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about safety arrangements at adventure sports destinations, especially regarding regular equipment checks, pilot certification, and strict adherence to safety protocols.

District Tourism Development Officer, Kangra, Vinay Kumar said all documents and information related to the accident have been sought from the marshals and technical advisors stationed at the site.

"Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation report," he said.

