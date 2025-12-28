 Gurugram Viral Video: Mother Leaves Young Son With E-Rickshaw Driver, Goes To Drink At Bar In Gurugram
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGurugram Viral Video: Mother Leaves Young Son With E-Rickshaw Driver, Goes To Drink At Bar In Gurugram

Gurugram Viral Video: Mother Leaves Young Son With E-Rickshaw Driver, Goes To Drink At Bar In Gurugram

A video circulating on social media shows a young child found unattended in an e-rickshaw in Gurugram after his mother reportedly entered a nearby bar. The alert e-rickshaw driver informed police, who responded promptly, took the child into protective custody, verified details and later reunited him with his family, drawing widespread online concern over child safety.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
A screengrab from a viral video shows police intervening after a young child was found unattended in an e-rickshaw in Gurugram. | X/@venom1s

A case of alleged parental negligence has come to light in Gurugram, where a woman reportedly left her young son unattended in an e-rickshaw while she entered a nearby bar. The child, estimated to be around four years old, was later noticed by police personnel and safely reunited with his family.

Driver Alerts Police Over Child’s Safety

According to a video widely shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the woman had hired an e-rickshaw along with her son and asked the driver to wait with the child while she allegedly went to a bar nearby.

Concerned about the child’s safety, the e-rickshaw driver contacted local authorities. Police officials responded promptly and located the child, who was then taken into protective custody.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' At 391 As Smog Covers City; Noida Hits 'Severe' Pollution Levels At 415
Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' At 391 As Smog Covers City; Noida Hits 'Severe' Pollution Levels At 415
Delhi State Cancer Institute To Expand 'PANKH' Initiative, Boosting Cancer Awareness In Schools
Delhi State Cancer Institute To Expand 'PANKH' Initiative, Boosting Cancer Awareness In Schools
US Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh, Urges Protection Of Minorities
US Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh, Urges Protection Of Minorities
VIDEO: Pep Guardiola Loses Cool At Cameraman Following Manchester City's 2–1 Win Over Nottingham Forest
VIDEO: Pep Guardiola Loses Cool At Cameraman Following Manchester City's 2–1 Win Over Nottingham Forest

Police Seen Verifying Details Before Handing Over Child

In the video, police officers are seen speaking with the woman and verifying details before handing the child back to her. The child can be heard crying during the interaction.

Read Also
Delhi Crime: Woman Shot Inside Gurugram Club After Alleged Proposal Rejected; 2 Arrested
article-image

Officials ensured that the child was safely reunited after completing necessary checks.

Netizens React To Viral Video

The video triggered strong reactions online, with several users raising concerns about child safety and parental responsibility. Many praised the alertness of the e-rickshaw driver and the swift response of the police, noting that timely intervention helped prevent a potentially dangerous situation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gurugram Viral Video: Mother Leaves Young Son With E-Rickshaw Driver, Goes To Drink At Bar In...

Gurugram Viral Video: Mother Leaves Young Son With E-Rickshaw Driver, Goes To Drink At Bar In...

Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' At 391 As Smog Covers City; Noida Hits 'Severe' Pollution...

Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' At 391 As Smog Covers City; Noida Hits 'Severe' Pollution...

Supreme Court Takes Up Suo Motu Hearing On Aravalli Hills Definition And Mining Concerns

Supreme Court Takes Up Suo Motu Hearing On Aravalli Hills Definition And Mining Concerns

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Claims Air India Flight 171 Final Report May Blame 'Pilot Intentional Crash',...

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Claims Air India Flight 171 Final Report May Blame 'Pilot Intentional Crash',...

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court To Hear CBI's Plea Challenging Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Life-Term...

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court To Hear CBI's Plea Challenging Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Life-Term...