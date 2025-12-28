Gurugram Viral Video: Mother Leaves Young Son With E-Rickshaw Driver, Goes To Drink At Bar In Gurugram

A screengrab from a viral video shows police intervening after a young child was found unattended in an e-rickshaw in Gurugram. | X/@venom1s

A case of alleged parental negligence has come to light in Gurugram, where a woman reportedly left her young son unattended in an e-rickshaw while she entered a nearby bar. The child, estimated to be around four years old, was later noticed by police personnel and safely reunited with his family.

Driver Alerts Police Over Child’s Safety

According to a video widely shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the woman had hired an e-rickshaw along with her son and asked the driver to wait with the child while she allegedly went to a bar nearby.

Concerned about the child’s safety, the e-rickshaw driver contacted local authorities. Police officials responded promptly and located the child, who was then taken into protective custody.

Police Seen Verifying Details Before Handing Over Child

In the video, police officers are seen speaking with the woman and verifying details before handing the child back to her. The child can be heard crying during the interaction.

Officials ensured that the child was safely reunited after completing necessary checks.

Netizens React To Viral Video

The video triggered strong reactions online, with several users raising concerns about child safety and parental responsibility. Many praised the alertness of the e-rickshaw driver and the swift response of the police, noting that timely intervention helped prevent a potentially dangerous situation.