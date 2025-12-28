 Bihar: Rail Services Disrupted As 19 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail Near Simultala In Jamui District; Videos Surface
Nearly 19 wagons of a cement-laden goods train derailed late Saturday night on the Barua river bridge near Simultala in Bihar’s Jamui district, disrupting Up and Down rail lines on the Kiul–Jasidih section. Around 10 wagons fell off the bridge. Restoration work is underway, with no casualties reported.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
Bihar: Rail Services Disrupted As 19 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail Near Simultala In Jamui District; Videos Surface | IANS

Patna: Nearly 19 wagons of a goods train derailed on the Barua river bridge near Telwa Halt, close to Simultala in Jamui district late night on Saturday.

Railway sources said that the wagons of the goods train jumped off tracks between Lahaban and Simultala stations of Asansol division (Eastern Railway). The  derailment had disrupted train operations on both the Up and Down lines of this section. 

Upon receiving the information, Accident Relief Trains (ARTs) from Asansol, Madhupur, and Jhajha were rushed to the accident site, and restoration work was underway on a war footing. Around 10 wagons of the goods train fell from the bridge, source claimed. 

The goods train was going from Jasidih to Jhajha when the wagons suddenly derailed with a loud noise. The train was carrying a large number of cement bags, which scattered across the bridge and surrounding area after the wagons derailed.

Several passenger and goods trains running on the Kiul-Jasidih railway section have been stopped at different stations. There are no reports of any casualties in the accident, sources added.

