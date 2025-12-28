Bihar: Rail Services Disrupted As 19 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail Near Simultala In Jamui District; Videos Surface | IANS

Patna: Nearly 19 wagons of a goods train derailed on the Barua river bridge near Telwa Halt, close to Simultala in Jamui district late night on Saturday.

Railway sources said that the wagons of the goods train jumped off tracks between Lahaban and Simultala stations of Asansol division (Eastern Railway). The derailment had disrupted train operations on both the Up and Down lines of this section.

Jamui, Bihar: Following the derailment of a goods train from Jasidih to Jhajha, railway officials from the Asansol division are heading to the site. pic.twitter.com/7HElNTXHOI — IANS (@ians_india) December 28, 2025

Jamui, Bihar: Following the derailment of a goods train from Jasidih to Jhajha near Simultala–Telwa Halt, 19 coaches derailed, 10 fell under the Barua River bridge, blocking both lines; a crane has been deployed to clear the coaches and restore operations. pic.twitter.com/LYic58d7mF — IANS (@ians_india) December 28, 2025

Upon receiving the information, Accident Relief Trains (ARTs) from Asansol, Madhupur, and Jhajha were rushed to the accident site, and restoration work was underway on a war footing. Around 10 wagons of the goods train fell from the bridge, source claimed.

The goods train was going from Jasidih to Jhajha when the wagons suddenly derailed with a loud noise. The train was carrying a large number of cement bags, which scattered across the bridge and surrounding area after the wagons derailed.

Several passenger and goods trains running on the Kiul-Jasidih railway section have been stopped at different stations. There are no reports of any casualties in the accident, sources added.