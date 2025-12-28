 52-Year-Old French Tourist Falls While Climbing Hampi Hill; Rescued After 2 Days
Bruno fell in a deserted area behind the hill near the Ashtabhuja Snana pond. After the fall, he reportedly remained stranded for two days on the rear side of the hill. Despite being in severe pain, he managed to crawl towards a nearby banana plantation, which ultimately saved his life.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
A 52-year-old French tourist, Bruno Roger, was rescued two days after he slipped and fell while climbing a hill in Karnataka’s Hampi. According to reports, the incident occurred on the rear side of Ashtabhuja Snana Hill on Wednesday evening around 6 pm.

Local farmers spotted the injured foreign national and immediately alerted the police. He was later rushed to a government hospital by the police and officials from the state Archaeological Department for treatment.

Reports said Bruno suffered serious injuries to his left foot and the left side of his face. He was staying at a homestay in Kadirampura village at the time of the incident.

Bruno told officials that he survived on just 1.5 litres of water while he was stranded.

