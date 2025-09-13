BJP MP Anurag Thakur Slams Congress, RJD Over AI Video Featuring PM Modi And Late Mother

BJP MP Anurag Thakur | Photo by ANI

Pune: BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday slammed Congress and RJD over the AI-generated video by Bihar Congress allegedly showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother.

Speaking to reporters in Maharashtra's Pune, Anurag Thakur accused Congress and RJD of "stooping low" in politics.

He said, "The mother's place is the highest in everyone's life, but Congress and RJD have stooped so low that they abuse the Prime Minister's late mother and post a bad video, which shows Congress' mindset. Is it necessary to stoop this low in politics and abuse someone's mother?"

Further, he hit out at the Congress for not apologising and repeating the mistake after the alleged "abuses" hurled at PM Modi and his mother during the Opposition's rally in Bihar.

"Congress did not apologise, but rather repeated the mistake. Bihar's public will never forgive them and slam them hard in the upcoming elections," the BJP MP said.

Thakur's remarks came during a media interaction during the "Pune on Pedal" Cycle Rally and "Pune Walkathon 2025" organised by BJP leader Medha Kulkarni to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday.

The viral Al-generated video posted by the Bihar Congress allegedly showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is lambasting him over his politics.

The party had come under fire earlier too, when a video of an unknown person at the stage of Congress-led' Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga, hurling abuses at PM Modi and his mother, surfaced on the internet.

The AI-generated video sparked a political row as the BJP leaders slammed Congress.

Earlier, MP Dinesh Sharma accused the Congress of "losing its mental balance" and resorting to derogatory tactics to tarnish PM Modi's image.

"Congress has lost its mental balance. To spoil the image of PM Modi, Congress leaders are hurling derogatory words at him. It has become Rahul Gandhi's job to insult the constitutional bodies. He did not attend the V-P oath ceremony today, even when he is the LoP (Leader of Opposition)," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera said there was no disrespect shown and accused the BJP of trying to create fake sympathy by making an issue out of everything.

Speaking to ANI, Khera said, "Where is the disrespect shown to his late mother? Show me one word, one gesture, anywhere where you see disrespect. It is the duty of the parents to educate their children. She is only educating her child, and if the child thinks that it is disrespectful towards him, it is his headache, not mine, not yours. Why does the BJP try to make an issue out of everything and try to generate fake sympathy?"

"There is no fake sympathy for these things anymore. Mr Modi cannot do a 'touch me not' politics, he is in politics and he needs to take everything, even a sense of humour of the opposition properly, and actually there is no humour in it, there is 'naseehat' in this," he said.

