 'Whatever Evidence Rahul Gandhi Put, They're Not Able To Answer It': Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Hits Out At BJP Over 'Vote Theft'
The Congress leader asserted that the party would take initiative across the whole country so that people become "more vigilant" about their rights.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Congress MLA Sachin Pilot | File Pic

Ujjain: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the issue of 'vote theft' allegation, asserting that the ruling party has not answered any of the question asked by Rahul Gandhi related to "vote malpractices".

While speaking to mediapersons after offering prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, the Congress leader said, "Whatever evidence related to vote theft Rahul Gandhi put in front of the country, they are not able to answer it. We will take this initiative across the whole country so that people can become more vigilant about their rights..."

Earlier in Bihar, the Congress party led the 16-day yatra, under the leadership of Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, aimed to highlight alleged 'vote chori' (vote theft) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged irregularities in the voter list by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

article-image

The campaign began with Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav conducting the yatra together from Sasaram. From there, the rally spanned across 25 districts, to Aurangabad, Gayaji, Siwan, and others.

On the concluding day, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut, also joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Voter Adhikar Yatra in Patna.

Several other INDIA bloc leaders also participated at various points. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin joined the rally. Chief Ministers of various states, including Karnataka's Siddharamaiah, Himachal Pradesh's Sukhvinder Sukhu, and Telangana's Revanth Reddy, participated in the yatra.

The INDIA bloc leaders visited around 110 assembly constituencies in the poll-bound state, covered over 1,300 kilometres, and saw the presence of multiple leaders.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

