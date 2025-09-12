 Mauritius Invites Indian Businesses At Interation With AIAI And WTC, Focus On AI, IT, Renewable Energy And Advanced Tech
On Thursday, All India Association of Industries (AIAI) and World Trade Center Mumbai organised an interactive meeting with a high-level business delegation from EDB of Mauritius.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
Mauritius is keen on inviting Indian businesses focusing on artificial intelligence, information technology, renewable energy, and advanced technology, to build a future-ready and innovation-led economy. |

Mumbai: Mauritius is keen on inviting Indian businesses focusing on artificial intelligence, information technology, renewable energy, and advanced technology, to build a future-ready and innovation-led economy. A high-level delegation from the economic development board (EDB) of Mauritius invited Indians to enjoy the benefits of Mauritius Freeport, which facilitates trade and re-export with value addition.

Mauritius key FDI source for India

On Thursday, All India Association of Industries (AIAI) and World Trade Center Mumbai organised an interactive meeting with a high-level business delegation from EDB of Mauritius. The meeting came at a time when Mauritius is among the highest contributors to foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to India, with 17% of India's FDI equity inflows coming from Mauritius, amounting to $8.34 billion, in FY 2024-25.

Seewraj Nundlall, director of EDB, emphasised that Mauritius as a safe, secure, and treaty-compliant jurisdiction, offering unique advantages for investors and exporters looking to tap into emerging global markets, especially Africa. He highlighted Mauritius’ strong bilateral ties and agreements not only with India but also with African nations, the European Union, the UK, China, the UAE, and the United States, making it a global platform for both services and trade in goods.

“If you're looking for a gateway to Africa, Mauritius is your best place. It's a jurisdiction that adheres to international best practices and opens doors to preferential market access,” Nundlall noted.

AI, IT, renewables fuel Mauritius vision

He focused on four driving pillars of growth including artificial intelligence, information technology, renewable energy, and advanced technology, reflecting a commitment to building a future-ready, innovation-led economy.

“Mauritius may be small in size with a population of approximately one million, but it offers access to nearly 75% of the world market thanks to its strategic location,” added Veepre Kureeman, manager of global outreach at EDB Mauritius’ Asia desk.

Mauritius Freeport boosts re-exports

The delegation also focused on the unique advantages of the Mauritius Freeport, which facilitates trade and re-export with value addition. According to EDB, products manufactured or processed in Mauritius are eligible for preferential access to large consumer markets, especially across Africa and the United States, where Mauritian exports enjoy significantly lower tariffs compared to India.

Priya Pansare, director of trade and investment promotion at WTC Mumbai, highlighted the long-standing economic partnership between India and Mauritius, built on strong trade, investment, and strategic cooperation supporting India’s engagement with Africa. AIAI’s senior director Sangeeta Jain remarked that they operate the Indo-Mauritius Chamber of Commerce under AIAI. “AIAI and WTC Mumbai will soon lead a delegation to Mauritius to strengthen our ties,” she added.

