 Thane Tragedy: Ceiling Plaster Collapses Outside ICU At CSM Hospital In Kalwa, No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Tragedy: Ceiling Plaster Collapses Outside ICU At CSM Hospital In Kalwa, No Injuries Reported

Thane Tragedy: Ceiling Plaster Collapses Outside ICU At CSM Hospital In Kalwa, No Injuries Reported

A portion of the concrete plaster from the ceiling outside the ICU at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, hospital authorities said on Friday.

NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 02:42 AM IST
article-image
Ceiling plaster collapse outside ICU at CSM Hospital, Kalwa; repairs to begin soon | File Photo

Thane: A portion of the concrete plaster from the ceiling outside the ICU at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, hospital authorities said on Friday.

PWD Notified for Repairs

Hospital dean Rakesh Barot confirmed the incident, adding that the Public Works Department (PWD) has been notified and repairs will begin soon. “Due to the rainy season, the plaster had become heavy, which caused it to fall,” Barot said.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Facing Tax Prosecution Does Not Automatically Bar Foreign Travel: Bombay HC
Facing Tax Prosecution Does Not Automatically Bar Foreign Travel: Bombay HC
Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Long-Delayed Road Concretisation From October
Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Long-Delayed Road Concretisation From October
Bombay HC Slams BMC Over Potholes, Says Civic Bodies Must Compensate Victims Of Fatalities And Accidents
Bombay HC Slams BMC Over Potholes, Says Civic Bodies Must Compensate Victims Of Fatalities And Accidents
Thane Tragedy: Ceiling Plaster Collapses Outside ICU At CSM Hospital In Kalwa, No Injuries Reported
Thane Tragedy: Ceiling Plaster Collapses Outside ICU At CSM Hospital In Kalwa, No Injuries Reported
Read Also
Thane Crime Branch Busts Vehicle Theft Gang; 5 Arrested, 28 Stolen Motorcycles Worth ₹17 Lakh...
article-image

Iron Rods Exposed

Following the collapse, labourers removed another section of plaster, which exposed the ceiling’s iron rods.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Facing Tax Prosecution Does Not Automatically Bar Foreign Travel: Bombay HC

Facing Tax Prosecution Does Not Automatically Bar Foreign Travel: Bombay HC

Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Long-Delayed Road Concretisation From October

Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Long-Delayed Road Concretisation From October

Bombay HC Slams BMC Over Potholes, Says Civic Bodies Must Compensate Victims Of Fatalities And...

Bombay HC Slams BMC Over Potholes, Says Civic Bodies Must Compensate Victims Of Fatalities And...

Thane Tragedy: Ceiling Plaster Collapses Outside ICU At CSM Hospital In Kalwa, No Injuries Reported

Thane Tragedy: Ceiling Plaster Collapses Outside ICU At CSM Hospital In Kalwa, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: BMC To Begin Work On ₹129 Crore Bhandup Bridge Next Month To Ease East-West...

Mumbai News: BMC To Begin Work On ₹129 Crore Bhandup Bridge Next Month To Ease East-West...