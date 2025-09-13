Thane Tragedy: Ceiling Plaster Collapses Outside ICU At CSM Hospital In Kalwa, No Injuries Reported

Ceiling plaster collapse outside ICU at CSM Hospital, Kalwa; repairs to begin soon | File Photo

Thane: A portion of the concrete plaster from the ceiling outside the ICU at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, hospital authorities said on Friday.

PWD Notified for Repairs

Hospital dean Rakesh Barot confirmed the incident, adding that the Public Works Department (PWD) has been notified and repairs will begin soon. “Due to the rainy season, the plaster had become heavy, which caused it to fall,” Barot said.

Iron Rods Exposed

Following the collapse, labourers removed another section of plaster, which exposed the ceiling’s iron rods.

