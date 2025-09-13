Thane Crime Branch Busts Vehicle Theft Gang; 5 Arrested, 28 Stolen Motorcycles Worth ₹17 Lakh Recovered

Thane Crime Branch seizes 28 stolen motorcycles worth ₹17 lakh; 5 arrested | File Photo

Thane: The Thane Crime Branch units II and III have arrested five habitual vehicle thieves and solved 26 theft cases, recovering 28 stolen motorcycles worth over ₹17 lakh.

Accused Identified

The accused have been identified as Atul Khandagale (24) of Pune, Shekhar Pawar (30) of Jalgaon, Akash Nasargandh (23) of Kalyan, Ghazi Hussain (19) of Ambivli in Kalyan, and Mustaque Ansari of Bhiwandi.

Special Anti-Theft Drive

Thane Police recently launched a special drive against vehicle theft across the commissionerate. Acting on a tip-off and with the help of technical intelligence, the crime branch laid a trap and apprehended the suspects.

Stolen Vehicles Recovered

According to officials, the recovered vehicles were stolen from multiple jurisdictions, including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, and Thane Rural. The seized vehicles, comprising motorcycles and cars, are valued at ₹17,89,899.

Accused in Custody

All the accused were produced in court and remanded to police custody for further investigation.

