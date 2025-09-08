 Thane Crime: 76-Year-Old Woman Robbed Of Gold & Cash Worth ₹58,000 In Dombivli Rickshaw
Thane Crime: 76-Year-Old Woman Robbed Of Gold & Cash Worth ₹58,000 In Dombivli Rickshaw

A 76-year-old woman was robbed of gold jewellery worth Rs 58,000 by a woman with a child during a rickshaw ride to Dombivli West.

Alok Dubey
Updated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 06:46 PM IST
Thane Crime: 76-Year-Old Woman Robbed Of Gold & Cash Worth ₹58,000 In Dombivli Rickshaw | Representational Image

Thane: A 76-year-old woman’s bag containing a gold chain, a gold ring, and cash worth Rs 58,000 was stolen in a rickshaw in Dombivli by a woman travelling with a small child. The incident took place last Friday, after the victim, Vijaya Bhosale, returned from Ganpati celebrations in Konkan and hired a direct rickshaw from Pandit Dindayal Chowk to her home in Thakurwadi, near Dombivli West railway station.

As the rickshaw began its journey, a 40-year-old woman with a child forcibly entered the vehicle, despite Bhosale stating she had hired it for a solo trip. During the ride, the woman attempted to touch the gold chain around Bhosale’s neck.

When questioned, the woman denied any wrongdoing. However, she had placed her bag close to the elderly woman and managed to steal the gold ornaments and Rs 4,500 in cash from Bhosale’s wallet without being noticed, as reported by Loksatta.

It was only after reaching home and attempting to use her phone that Bhosale discovered the valuables were missing. She then realised the theft likely occurred during the shared rickshaw ride. A complaint has been registered at Vishnunagar police station, and authorities suspect the woman who forced her way into the rickshaw is responsible, as reported.

Reports suggest that some women have been targeting passengers near Dombivli railway station, using similar tactics. Complicating the investigation, CCTV cameras in the area were not operational at the time of the incident, making it more difficult for police to track down the suspect, described as chubby and accompanied by a child.

