 Mumbai: Over 100 Mobile Phones, Gold Chains Stolen During Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan
During the Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan in Mumbai, chaos amid massive crowds led to a surge in thefts, with over 100 mobile phones and several gold chains reported stolen. The police received 100 complaints related to theft and chain-snatching.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
Mumbai: The immersion procession of Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai's most iconic Ganesh idols, witnessed massive crowds on Anant Chaturdashi. Amid the heavy turnout, over 100 mobile phones and several gold chains were reported stolen, according to Mumbai Police.

The police have registered more than 100 complaints related to mobile thefts and chain snatching during the event. So far, they have recovered four mobile phones and two gold chains. Authorities also confirmed the arrest of four individuals and the detention of 12 others in connection with chain-snatching cases, as reported by news agency IANS.

Taking advantage of the large crowds during the visarjan of the Lalbaugcha Raja 2025, the accused carried out thefts in different parts of the procession route. The Lalbaugcha Raja procession draws lakhs of devotees every year in Mumbai.

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan Completed After 35-Hour Delay as High Tide Stalls Procession at Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty

Yesterday, after a 28-hour journey, the immersion of Mumbai’s most beloved Ganesh idol, Lalbaugcha Raja, finally concluded late on Sunday night, following repeated efforts by organisers, civic officials, and local fishermen to overcome the challenges posed by the sea.

The grand procession began from the Lalbaug pandal on Saturday afternoon and, as per tradition, was expected to reach Girgaon Chowpatty by early Sunday morning. The idol arrived at the beach between 5:00 am and 7:00 am, but what was meant to be a seamless immersion quickly turned into a day-long wait.

The sea turned rough earlier than forecast. A high tide of 4.42 metres hit around 11:40 am, making it impossible to align the idol with the immersion raft. Repeated attempts by the Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal volunteers to move the idol onto the platform failed as the currents lifted the base and destabilised the structure.

