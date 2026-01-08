Mumbai News: BMC Opens Public Consultation On Malabar Hill Land-Use Change By BEST

BMC | File Photo

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has initiated a move to alter the land-use status of a prime plot at Malabar Hill, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) to invite public objections and suggestions.

In a public notice issued this week, the BMC announced a proposed modification to the Development Plan (DP) 2034 involving Survey No. 1/669 in the ‘D’ Ward at Malabar Hill. The 2,475.07 sq. metre plot is currently reserved in the sanctioned Development Plan for “Electric Transmission and Distribution and BEST Bus Facilities.” The civic body has proposed deleting this reservation and re-designating the entire land parcel for residential use (F Zone), a move that could facilitate long-term leasing of the land to the corporate sector.

The proposal is being processed under Section 37(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. It follows a formal request submitted by BEST’s General Manager on December 5, 2025, seeking removal of the existing utility reservation from the Development Plan.

According to the notice, the proposal has already received approvals at multiple administrative levels, including resolutions passed by the Municipal Corporation and the Improvements Committee in December 2025. With all powers of the Municipal Corporation currently vested in the Administrator—following state government directives under the amended Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888—the proposal has now entered the statutory public consultation phase.

As mandated by law, the BMC has invited objections and suggestions from citizens and affected stakeholders before forwarding the proposed modification to the State Government for final approval.

The Principal Engineer (Development Planning) has been authorised to receive and scrutinise public responses.

Members of the society / intrested person may submit their objections or suggestions in writing within one month from the date of publication of the notice.

Submissions should be addressed to the Office of the Principal Engineer (Development Planning), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 5th Floor, Extended Building, Municipal Marg, Fort, Mumbai–400001.

To ensure transparency, maps and relevant documents related to the proposed modification have been made available for public inspection at three locations: the Office of the Principal Engineer (Development Planning), BMC Headquarters, Fort; the Office of the Assistant.

Commissioner, ‘D’ Ward, Nana Chowk; and the Office of the Deputy Director of Town Planning, Brihanmumbai, Azad Maidan.

The BMC stated that all objections and suggestions received within the stipulated period will be duly considered as part of the statutory process before any further action is taken.

The proposed land-use change comes amid BEST’s efforts to address its mounting financial stress. The undertaking has recently moved to monetise high-value real estate assets, including leasing out 35 premium residential apartments on Altamount Road that were earlier used as staff quarters.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/