Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division Achieves Record ₹40 Crore In Ticket Checking Revenue

Mumbai: Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division has achieved a remarkable milestone in ticket checking performance during the current financial year. The division has not only surpassed previous records but also registered the highest-ever earnings in ticket checking between April to August 2025, as compared to any corresponding period of earlier years.

In recognition of their dedication and outstanding service, Pankaj Singh Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division felicitated 36 ticket checking staff members for their exceptional performance.

Revenue Growth of Nearly 30%

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the division has earned over ₹40 crore from ticket checking till August 2025, as against ₹31 crore during the same period last year, reflecting an impressive growth of almost 30%.

During the period from April to August 2025, almost 4.50 lakh ticketless travellers were apprehended. This outstanding achievement is the result of the sustained efforts of the ticket checking staff.

Top Revenue Earners in the Division

During the period, the highest individual revenue earners among the ticket checking staff were C.K. Sinha, Dy. Chief Ticket Inspector, Udhna, who collected almost ₹45 lakh, and Deepak S. Sapkale, Dy. Chief Ticket Inspector, Surat, who garnered more than ₹35 lakh. Their exemplary performance has set a benchmark for others in the division.

Special Ladies Ticket Checking Squad’s Contribution

Yet another unique highlight of Mumbai Central Division’s performance has been the contribution by the Special Ladies Ticket Checking Squad. This squad consists of two teams comprising of 10 members each. Between April to August 2025, the squad detected more than 38,400 cases and generated revenue of around ₹109 lakh.

Amongst the women staff, Sheetal Sakru, Dy. Chief Ticket Inspector, Mumbai Central, emerged as the top performer with collection of almost ₹7 lakh as penalty. This showcases the efficiency, commitment and dedication of the women’s squad.

Strengthening Discipline and Railway Image

The remarkable efforts of the ticket checking staff promotes passenger discipline and strengthens Western Railway’s image as a responsible and efficient organisation.

