Mumbai News: Western Railway Recovers ₹84.20 Crore In Fines From Ticketless Travel Between April–August 2025

Western Railway recovers record fines of ₹84.20 crore in five months through ticket-checking drives

Mumbai: Western Railway has recovered a whopping Rs 84.20 crore in fines through intensive ticket checking drives conducted between April and August 2025. Of the total amount recovered, Rs 23 crore came from the Mumbai suburban section alone.

Notably, Rs 1.20 crore was collected from passengers found travelling without valid tickets in AC suburban local trains — a figure that marks a 54% increase compared to the same period last year.

Wide Coverage of Trains

The comprehensive effort covered Mumbai suburban services, Mail/Express trains, passenger trains, and special holiday trains.

August Sees Record Collections

According to Western Railway, the month of August 2025 witnessed a sharp rise in the recovery of fines. A record Rs 13.21 crore was collected in August alone through the detection of 2.39 lakh cases of ticketless or irregular travel, including unbooked luggage. This represents an increase of over 166% compared to August 2024. Of these, Rs 3.44 crore was recovered from 88,000 cases in the Mumbai suburban section.

Target Surpassed by 13%

"The Rs 84.20 crore recovered marks an increase of over 35% compared to the same period in 2024 and exceeds the target set by the Railway Board by nearly 13%. WR attributes this achievement to its dedicated and highly motivated ticket-checking teams operating under the supervision of senior commercial officers," said an official of WR.