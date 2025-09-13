Maharashtra Govt To Open 75 Free Public Libraries At MSRTC Bus Stations To Mark PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

MSRTC Chairman and Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announces launch of 75 free public libraries at state bus stations | File Photo

Mumbai: In a unique initiative to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will set up free public libraries at 75 major bus stations across the state.

The move, announced by Maharashtra Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik, aims to foster a reading culture and promote Marathi literature among the masses.

Guidance from Senior Leaders

Speaking to the media, Sarnaik said the initiative is being implemented under the guidance of MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde and senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, as part of a broader push to make literature and knowledge more accessible to the public.

‘Vachan Katta’ Libraries Across Maharashtra

“These libraries, titled ‘Vachan Katta’, will not only preserve the legacy of Marathi literature but also create meaningful engagement spaces at bus stations,” Sarnaik said.

Curated Collection for Literature and Aspirants

Each library will feature a curated collection of works by iconic Marathi writers and poets, including V.S. Khandekar, V.V. Shirwadkar (Kusumagraj), Narayan Surve, P.L. Deshpande, Namdeo Dhasal, Bhalchandra Nemade, Shankar Patil, V.P. Kale, and Vishwas Patil. In addition, essential reference books for MPSC and UPSC aspirants will be made available free of cost, alongside daily local newspapers.

Free and Accessible Service for Citizens

Citizens can borrow books by registering with MSRTC officials at the respective stations and return them after reading. The service will be entirely free.

Part of Wider Public-Centric Programmes

The initiative is part of a series of public-centric programs being rolled out across Maharashtra departments on the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to mark the Prime Minister’s milestone birthday. Officials emphasized that PM Modi has played a key role in promoting the status of the Marathi language, and this effort aligns with that vision.

Tribute and Gift to Maharashtra Citizens

“This is not just a tribute to the Prime Minister, but also a valuable gift to the people of Maharashtra—especially the youth and literature enthusiasts,” Sarnaik added.

