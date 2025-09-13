 Western Railway RPF, GRP Nab Accused For Misbehaving With Woman Clerk At Mira Road Station
Western Railway RPF, GRP Nab Accused For Misbehaving With Woman Clerk At Mira Road Station

Western Railway’s RPF team at Bhayandar, in close coordination with Government Railway Police (GRP) team at Vasai Road traced and apprehended a accused involved in misbehaving with a woman Commercial Booking Clerk at Mira Road Railway Station, recently.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 02:31 AM IST
article-image
RPF Bhayandar and GRP Vasai Road team arrest accused for misbehaving with woman clerk at Mira Road station | File Photo

Accused Confesses During Interrogation

According to Western Railway, the RPF team of Bhayandar post along with the GRP, Vasai Road, carried out a joint operation to trace the miscreant. The accused identified as Ashlam Anwar Khan, aged 48-year-old, resident of Mira Road (East).

Legal Action Taken Under BNS

During interrogation accused confessed to his involvement in the incident. Subsequently, the Police Inspector, GRP/Vasai Road, took further legal action and had him arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) on 10th September, 2025.

Western Railway’s Commitment to Safety

This swift and coordinated action by RPF Bhayandar and GRP Vasai Road demonstrates Western Railway’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety, security, and dignity of not only its passengers but also the staff.

