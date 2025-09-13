Maharashtra To Launch Free Libraries At 75 ST Bus Depots On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday |

Mumbai: Marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Maharashtra State Transport (ST) Corporation will set up free public libraries at 75 major bus depots across the state. The initiative, announced by Transport Minister and ST Corporation Chairman Pratap Sarnaik, is aimed at promoting Marathi literature and creating accessible reading spaces for citizens.

🗓 १२ सप्टेंबर २०२५ | 📍मुंबई



विद्यमान खासदार श्रीकांत शिंदे व भारतीय जनता पक्षाचे ज्येष्ठ नेते विनय सहस्रबुद्धे यांच्या संकल्पनेतून पंतप्रधान श्री नरेंद्र मोदी यांच्या ७५ व्या वाढदिवसाचे औचित्य साधून यंदा एसटीच्या प्रमुख ७५ बसस्थानकावर परिसरातील सर्व सामान्य नागरिकांसाठी मोफत… pic.twitter.com/LcBfskTo6Y — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) September 12, 2025

The concept was proposed by MP Shrikant Shinde and senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, with the goal of celebrating the Prime Minister’s milestone year with a public-oriented initiative. Minister Sarnaik said that the project would not only encourage reading habits but also strengthen the cultural and literary heritage of the Marathi language.

Each library will feature works of eminent Marathi authors and poets, including V.S. Khandekar, V.V. Shirwadkar (Kusumagraj), Narayan Surve and P.L. Deshpande. Novels by celebrated writers such as Namdeo Dhasal, Bhalchandra Nemade, Shankar Patil, V.P. Kale and Vishwas Patil will also be made available. Citizens can borrow books after registering with ST staff at the respective depots and return them after reading.

To support students preparing for competitive examinations, the libraries will stock essential reference books for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). In addition, daily newspapers will be provided, ensuring that commuters and locals have access to current affairs alongside literary works.

Sarnaik stressed that all services under this initiative would be free of cost. “These libraries will serve as ‘reading corners’ at bus depots, keeping alive the legacy of Marathi literature while fostering a culture of knowledge-sharing among people,” he said.

Part Of Statewide Cultural Initiatives

The move is also linked to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s directive to launch people-centric programs in honor of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday. “Modi ji has consistently supported initiatives to grant classical status to the Marathi language. This effort to create ‘Vachan Kattas’ (reading corners) at bus depots is our way of celebrating his contribution and presenting a unique gift to the people,” said Minister Sarnaik.

Officials hope the initiative will transform bus depots into cultural hubs, offering both travelers and local residents an opportunity to engage with Marathi literature and journalism in an informal setting. The libraries are expected to open simultaneously across all 75 depots, creating what the government calls 'a landmark moment for literature in public spaces.'