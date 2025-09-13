 Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ex-Mumbai Police Inspector Sunil Mane In Antilia Terror Scare Case
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ex-Mumbai Police Inspector Sunil Mane In Antilia Terror Scare Case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to dismissed Mumbai police inspector Sunil Mane, arrested in April 2021 in connection with the Antilia terror scare and the subsequent murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren. Mane’s lawyers are expected to approach the trial court in Mumbai on Monday to complete the bail formalities.

Saturday, September 13, 2025
article-image
Supreme Court | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to dismissed Mumbai police inspector Sunil Mane, arrested in April 2021 in connection with the Antilia terror scare and the subsequent murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren.

A bench of Justice P.S. Narasimha and Justice A.S. Chandurkar noted that Mane had already spent over four-and-a-half years in custody without the trial commencing. “In the facts and circumstances of the case, we are of the opinion that the petitioner should be released on bail, subject to conditions that the trial court may impose,” the court observed, as reported by the Indian Express. The bench also pointed out that Mane’s situation was “more or less similar” to that of co-accused and retired ACP Pradeep Sharma, who was granted bail in 2023.

Mane’s lawyers are expected to approach the trial court in Mumbai on Monday to complete the bail formalities. The court will frame the conditions for his release, following which Mane could walk out of jail after nearly four and a half years.

Mane was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The case began on February 25, 2021, when an SUV filled with gelatin sticks and a threat letter was discovered outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai. Days later, on March 5, the body of Mansukh Hiren, linked to the SUV, was recovered from a creek in Thane.

NIA Alleges Connspiracy Behind Mansukh Hiren's Death

According to the NIA, Mane was part of a conspiracy meeting on March 2, 2021, with dismissed cop Sachin Waze and retired ACP Sharma, where Hiren was also present. Investigators alleged that Mane posed as an inspector named Tawade, lured Hiren to a spot, and handed him over to others who later killed him. The agency further claimed that Mane was given details of the vehicle used to transfer Hiren to his alleged killers.

Mane has consistently denied the charges, stating he had no role in the planting of explosives near Ambani’s residence and no involvement in Hiren’s murder. His earlier bail plea was rejected by the Bombay High Court in November 2023, after which he moved the Supreme Court.

The apex court made it clear that Mane must cooperate with the trial and avoid unnecessary delays. It also underlined that any violation of bail conditions could lead to cancellation.

The Antilia terror scare case involves ten accused, including three serving police officials. Sachin Waze, considered the main accused, remains in custody. The trial is yet to begin.

