 Palghar Crime Branch Seizes Heroin Worth ₹8.1 Crore, 3 Rajasthan Men Arrested
In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Crime Branch Unit-3 of the Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate seized heroin worth over ₹8.1 crore and arrested three men from Rajasthan late on Thursday night.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 02:17 AM IST
Vasai-Virar Police Crime Branch seizes heroin worth ₹8.1 crore, arrests three Rajasthan residents in Palghar | Representational Image

Trap Near Shripal-1 Tower, Vasai (East)

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Inspector Shahuraj Ranavare and Sub-Inspector Suhas Kamble laid a trap near Shripal-1 Tower in Vasai (East). Around 9.30 pm, a white Swift car arrived at the spot. Three men alighted with bags and were immediately detained.

The suspects were identified as:

. Samundarsingh Rupsingh Devda (49), resident of Sirohi, Rajasthan

. Yuvrajsingh Bhavanisingh Rathod (28), resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan

. Takatsingh Karansingh Rajput (38), resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan

2.011 Kg Heroin Recovered

Searches conducted in the presence of five witnesses led to the recovery of 2.011 kg of heroin, valued at ₹8,10,05,000, along with their mobile phones and the Swift car.

Case Registered Under NDPS Act

A case has been registered at Waliv Police Station under NDPS Act sections 8(c) and 21(c). The accused were produced before Waliv police authorities for further investigation.

Senior Police Officials Supervised Operation

Senior officials including Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik, Additional Commissioner Dattatray Shinde, DCP (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode, and ACP Madan Ballal supervised the operation.

