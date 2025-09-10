Palghar News: Vasai Police Foil Armed Robbery Plot, Arrest 11 Men; Weapons Seized | File Pic (Representational Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a major breakthrough, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police foiled a planned armed robbery in Vasai and arrested 11 men, including several with criminal backgrounds. A country-made pistol, live cartridges, sharp weapons, and other items worth over ₹1.77 lakh were seized.

According to police, on September 9, the crime branch (Unit 2, Vasai) received intelligence that a group of men armed with weapons were assembling near a fabrication workshop in Ram-Rahim Nagar, Evershine City, Vasai (East). The group allegedly intended to loot a bungalow in the area.

Acting on the tip-off, teams from the crime branch, along with officers from Manikpur, Waliv, and Achole police stations, laid a trap around 10 pm and apprehended 11 suspects.

Those arrested include residents of Ulhasnagar, Virar, Kandivali, Mumbai, and even Kolkata. Police said the accused had gathered in violation of prohibitory orders against carrying arms and were caught preparing for a dacoity.

The raid led to the recovery of one country-made pistol, four live rounds, a chopper, knives, a hammer, nylon rope, chili powder packets, mobile phones, railway tickets, cash, and other materials.

Police sources confirmed that several of the accused have prior criminal records. Cases have been registered under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and the Indian Penal Code.