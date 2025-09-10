 Palghar News: Vasai Police Foil Armed Robbery Plot, Arrest 11 Men; Weapons Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar News: Vasai Police Foil Armed Robbery Plot, Arrest 11 Men; Weapons Seized

Palghar News: Vasai Police Foil Armed Robbery Plot, Arrest 11 Men; Weapons Seized

According to police, on September 9, the crime branch (Unit 2, Vasai) received intelligence that a group of men armed with weapons were assembling near a fabrication workshop in Ram-Rahim Nagar, Evershine City, Vasai (East). The group allegedly intended to loot a bungalow in the area.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Palghar News: Vasai Police Foil Armed Robbery Plot, Arrest 11 Men; Weapons Seized | File Pic (Representational Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a major breakthrough, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police foiled a planned armed robbery in Vasai and arrested 11 men, including several with criminal backgrounds. A country-made pistol, live cartridges, sharp weapons, and other items worth over ₹1.77 lakh were seized.

According to police, on September 9, the crime branch (Unit 2, Vasai) received intelligence that a group of men armed with weapons were assembling near a fabrication workshop in Ram-Rahim Nagar, Evershine City, Vasai (East). The group allegedly intended to loot a bungalow in the area.

Acting on the tip-off, teams from the crime branch, along with officers from Manikpur, Waliv, and Achole police stations, laid a trap around 10 pm and apprehended 11 suspects.

Those arrested include residents of Ulhasnagar, Virar, Kandivali, Mumbai, and even Kolkata. Police said the accused had gathered in violation of prohibitory orders against carrying arms and were caught preparing for a dacoity.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Authorised Officer Appointed To Manage Jogeshwari’s Splendour Complex Society Amid Committee Stalemate
Mumbai: Authorised Officer Appointed To Manage Jogeshwari’s Splendour Complex Society Amid Committee Stalemate
Congress Responsible For Unrest In Nepal, Alleges Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary - VIDEO
Congress Responsible For Unrest In Nepal, Alleges Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary - VIDEO
Mumbai News: BMC Faces Fresh Embarrassment Over Unregistered Technicians At Rajawadi Hospital
Mumbai News: BMC Faces Fresh Embarrassment Over Unregistered Technicians At Rajawadi Hospital
'India Hit Hard By Punitive Tariffs And Trade War,' Says Mauritius PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam
'India Hit Hard By Punitive Tariffs And Trade War,' Says Mauritius PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam
Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: MSEDCL Detects Electricity Theft Worth Over ₹45,000 In Nerul And Panvel With...
article-image

The raid led to the recovery of one country-made pistol, four live rounds, a chopper, knives, a hammer, nylon rope, chili powder packets, mobile phones, railway tickets, cash, and other materials.

Police sources confirmed that several of the accused have prior criminal records. Cases have been registered under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Authorised Officer Appointed To Manage Jogeshwari’s Splendour Complex Society Amid...

Mumbai: Authorised Officer Appointed To Manage Jogeshwari’s Splendour Complex Society Amid...

Mumbai News: BMC Faces Fresh Embarrassment Over Unregistered Technicians At Rajawadi Hospital

Mumbai News: BMC Faces Fresh Embarrassment Over Unregistered Technicians At Rajawadi Hospital

'India Hit Hard By Punitive Tariffs And Trade War,' Says Mauritius PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam

'India Hit Hard By Punitive Tariffs And Trade War,' Says Mauritius PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam

IMA Slams Maharashtra Govt Move To Recognise Homeopathic Doctors As Modern Medicine Practitioners

IMA Slams Maharashtra Govt Move To Recognise Homeopathic Doctors As Modern Medicine Practitioners

VIDEO: Mumbai Police Arrest 8 Men Posing As MTNL Workers For Stealing ₹58 Lakh Of Underground...

VIDEO: Mumbai Police Arrest 8 Men Posing As MTNL Workers For Stealing ₹58 Lakh Of Underground...