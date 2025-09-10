 INMEX SMM India 2025 Kicks Off In Mumbai; Maharashtra Eyes Global Maritime Leadership
Minister Nitesh Rane outlined his ambitious vision to transform Maharashtra into a global maritime hub. He emphasised the importance of the state’s Shipbuilding, Ship Repair, and Ship Recycling Policy 2025, stating that it will significantly contribute to the development of the maritime sector.

Kalpesh Mhamunkar
Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
The 14th edition of INMEX SMM India, South Asia’s largest maritime exhibition and conference, commenced at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai. Scheduled from September 10 to 12, 2025, the event brings together maritime experts from around the world to engage in discussions on innovations and policies shaping the sector.

Event Inaugurated by Minister Nitesh Rane

The conference was inaugurated by Minister Nitesh Rane. Also present were Mr. Shyam Jagannathan (Director General of Shipping), Ms. Monica Nagelgaard (Royal Norwegian Consulate General, Mumbai), Inspector General Bhishma Sharma, Mr. Sabyasachi Hajara (Chairman – INMEX SMM India Advisory Board), Mr. Yogesh Mudras (MD, Informa Markets India), and Mr. Ulhas Boyasi (Hamburg Messe and Congress GmbH).

Maharashtra’s Vision for a Global Maritime Hub

Ports and Infrastructure Driving Growth

Mr. Rane highlighted Maharashtra’s critical role in India’s GDP, noting that the state’s ports are vital to domestic and international supply chains. Significant investments are being made to develop six major shipyard clusters, while water transport projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, are providing a boost to the maritime sector.

Multimodal Connectivity and Export Growth

By ensuring multimodal connectivity to major ports such as Vadhavan, Maharashtra aims to remain at the forefront of export growth and industrial development.

Fostering Partnerships and Opportunities

Wishing participating domestic and international brands and delegates the best, Minister Rane expressed confidence that the next three days will foster new partnerships and open fresh business opportunities.

