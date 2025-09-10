Maharashtra Politics: Shinde Sena Announces 21-Member Panel As Preparations Intensify For BMC Elections | Sourced

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections drawing closer, all major political parties in Maharashtra have stepped up preparations. Leaders are touring various parts of the state, strengthening party organizations, and holding review meetings.

Raj Thackeray Sparks Alliance Speculation

Against this backdrop, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has been holding a series of meetings over the past few months, while his increasing interactions with Uddhav Thackeray have sparked speculation about a possible alliance between the two factions.

Shinde Sena Forms Executive Committee

In this scenario, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena made a significant move on Wednesday by announcing its main executive committee for the upcoming BMC polls. The 21-member panel, headed by party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will take all key decisions related to the civic elections. The committee includes senior leaders, MPs, former MPs, MLAs, and former MLAs, ensuring broad representation of the party’s leadership.

Grassroots Preparations Underway

Recently, Shinde Sena also appointed in-charge officials for various wards and assembly constituencies in Mumbai as part of its grassroots preparations. Determined to strengthen its hold over the BMC, the party has so far welcomed more than 60 former corporators into its fold, with leaders claiming that several more are expected to join in the coming days.

Historic Face-Off in Mumbai

The BMC, traditionally a Shiv Sena stronghold, will see a historic contest this year as the Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde factions face each other for the first time after the party split. Sources indicate that the Shinde Sena is focusing heavily on Mumbai with the aim of denting Uddhav Thackeray’s dominance in the civic body.

Key Leaders in the Committee

Some members of the Shinde Sena Executive Committee include Eknath Shinde (Party Leader), Ramdas Kadam (Leader), Gajanan Kirtikar (Leader), and Ravindra Waikar (MP).

Shinde Sena’s Strategy in Mumbai

Political observers believe that the Shinde Sena’s aggressive push in Mumbai is aimed at sending a strong signal to both the Uddhav faction and its prospective ally, the MNS.

Intense Groundwork Across the City

With both sides intensifying groundwork, the BMC elections are expected to be one of the fiercest battles in Maharashtra’s political history.