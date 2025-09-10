 Minister Nitesh Rane Calls For Single-Window Clearance For Maritime Board Projects
Rane was speaking at a review meeting of the Maharashtra Maritime Board held at Mantralaya. He emphasised that, similar to the Maitri initiative in the Industries Department, a streamlined mechanism should be created to speed up approvals.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 11:56 PM IST
article-image

Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to introduce a single-window system to expedite permissions required for various projects of the Maharashtra Maritime Board. These projects currently need clearances from multiple departments, including environment and forest.

The Minister also instructed officials to urgently finalize the rental rates for stalls on maritime board premises and to accelerate the work of erecting hoardings. He set a target of completing all planned hoardings by November. Rane further directed close coordination with the Environment Department to ensure timely approvals for all ongoing projects.

