Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Extends Scholarship Registration Deadline To September 15

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has extended the deadline for beneficiary registration under its educational scholarship scheme till September 15, 2025, while the last date for online application submission has been pushed to September 30, 2025.

The scheme provides financial assistance to students from Class 1 to college level across various categories within the NMMC jurisdiction.

Earlier, the initial registration period was open from June 20 to July 31, with August 15 as the last date for applications. The deadline was later extended to August 15 for registration and August 31 for application submission.

"Responding to repeated requests from students, parents, and public representatives, the civic body has now granted a final extension. There will be no further extensions will be given beyond this date," said an official.

NMMC has appealed to eligible students, especially those from economically weaker sections, to take maximum benefit of the scholarship scheme.

