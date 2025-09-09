 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Extends Scholarship Registration Deadline To September 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: NMMC Extends Scholarship Registration Deadline To September 15

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Extends Scholarship Registration Deadline To September 15

Earlier, the initial registration period was open from June 20 to July 31, with August 15 as the last date for applications. The deadline was later extended to August 15 for registration and August 31 for application submission.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
NMMC | File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has extended the deadline for beneficiary registration under its educational scholarship scheme till September 15, 2025, while the last date for online application submission has been pushed to September 30, 2025.

The scheme provides financial assistance to students from Class 1 to college level across various categories within the NMMC jurisdiction.

Earlier, the initial registration period was open from June 20 to July 31, with August 15 as the last date for applications. The deadline was later extended to August 15 for registration and August 31 for application submission.

"Responding to repeated requests from students, parents, and public representatives, the civic body has now granted a final extension. There will be no further extensions will be given beyond this date," said an official.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Peace Along Nepal Border Amid Unrest - VIDEO
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Peace Along Nepal Border Amid Unrest - VIDEO
Apple Launch Event 2025: AirPods Pro 3 With 2X Better ANC, 10-Hour Battery Life Unveiled
Apple Launch Event 2025: AirPods Pro 3 With 2X Better ANC, 10-Hour Battery Life Unveiled
Mumbai News: 3 Developers Bid For Abhyudaya Nagar Redevelopment After A Long Delay
Mumbai News: 3 Developers Bid For Abhyudaya Nagar Redevelopment After A Long Delay
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Report On Viral Ajit Pawar Video From Solapur
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Report On Viral Ajit Pawar Video From Solapur
Read Also
BJP Protests Navi Mumbai Draft Ward Formation, Alleges Bias In NMMC Election Process
article-image

NMMC has appealed to eligible students, especially those from economically weaker sections, to take maximum benefit of the scholarship scheme.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 3 Developers Bid For Abhyudaya Nagar Redevelopment After A Long Delay

Mumbai News: 3 Developers Bid For Abhyudaya Nagar Redevelopment After A Long Delay

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Report On Viral Ajit Pawar Video From Solapur

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Report On Viral Ajit Pawar Video From Solapur

Mumbai News: Power Outage Hits KEM & Tata Hospitals In Parel, Patients Suffer

Mumbai News: Power Outage Hits KEM & Tata Hospitals In Parel, Patients Suffer

Navi Mumbai News: Khopoli Police Solve ₹12.7 Lakh House Theft, Recover Entire Stolen Property

Navi Mumbai News: Khopoli Police Solve ₹12.7 Lakh House Theft, Recover Entire Stolen Property

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Extends Scholarship Registration Deadline To September 15

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Extends Scholarship Registration Deadline To September 15