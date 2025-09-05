BJP Protests Navi Mumbai Draft Ward Formation, Alleges Bias In NMMC Election Process

NMMC | File Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly objected to the draft ward formation for the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections, alleging that it was framed to benefit a particular political party while ignoring Election Commission norms.

Delegation Submits Objections

A BJP delegation led by former MP Dr. Sanjeev Naik and former Mayor Sagar Naik submitted written objections and suggestions to the Corporation on Friday. The party demanded revisions in line with prescribed rules and criteria.

Population Balance Ignored

According to BJP leaders, the draft fails to maintain population balance and geographical continuity, creating divisions that disadvantage BJP candidates while protecting corporators of another party.

Allegations of Gerrymandering

“The ward formation has been deliberately manipulated. This is nothing but gerrymandering, aimed at giving a direct advantage to one party,” alleged Sagar Naik, questioning the process.

Alternative Plan Submitted

BJP claimed to have conducted a technical study and proposed an alternative, “fair” draft. “If our demands are ignored, we will be compelled to approach the courts,” warned Naik.

Panel System Introduced

Dr. Sanjeev Naik emphasized transparency, noting that the panel system is being introduced in Navi Mumbai for the first time. “The process must be impartial and free from political bias,” he said.

Threat of Legal Action

The BJP has made it clear it will not accept the draft in its current form and will continue to push for revisions to ensure fair elections.