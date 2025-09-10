Palghar News: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik To Hold Lok Darbar In Virar On September 11

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | File Photo

Palghar: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik will interact directly with citizens during a Lok Darbar scheduled to be held in Virar on Thursday, September 11. The event will take place at 3 pm in the Committee Hall, 4th Floor, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation headquarters building, Virar (West), Palghar district.

Platform for Grievance Redressal

The Lok Darbar aims to provide a platform for citizens to voice their grievances and seek immediate resolution. All department heads from Palghar district will be present to address complaints and queries.

Commissioner Urges Citizens to Participate

Municipal Commissioner Manojkumar Suryawanshi has urged residents to participate in large numbers. He said citizens should bring three copies of their written complaints or applications to ensure effective redressal.

Government-Citizen Interaction Initiative

“The initiative will help bridge the gap between the government and the people. It is an opportunity for residents to put forth their problems directly before the minister and get them resolved,” the civic body said in its appeal.

