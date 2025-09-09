Palghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At 117.60 Meters; Nearby Villages On Alert | File

Mumbai: As a result of the intense rainfall over the last few days, the Dhamni Dam in Palghar district has reached its maximum capacity. With the rain persisting, the administration has proactively opened all five dam gates by twenty centimetres once the filling overflowed. As a result, lakhs of liters of water are being discharged, and a warning has been sent to the villages near the Surya River.

Dhamni Dam provides water to several villages in the Palghar district. As a result of the significant rainfall occurring over the last few days, this dam has reached its maximum capacity. Consequently, the project management has unlocked all five gates of the dam. At present, the water level of Dhamni Dam stands at 117.60 meters, with up to 20 thousand cusecs of water being discharged from the dam.

As a result, the Surya river has experienced flooding. In the meantime, an additional 18.40 cusecs of water will be utilized from the dam for electricity production. In addition to the Dhamane project, the Kavdas Dam is likewise at capacity, with the water level rising to 66.30 meters. Due to heavy rainfall in the dam region over the last four days, both dams are releasing water, according to report by Saamana.

As a result of the Surya River flooding, the revenue administration has alerted the residents of neighbouring villages such as Veti, Varoti, Waghadi, Kasa, Charoti, Ghol, Peth, Mhasad, Nanivali, Ambede, and more. They have been urged to refrain from going to the riverbanks for agriculture, fishing, or any other reasons. Farmers are anticipated to endure significant hardships as a result of this intense rainfall. The heavy rains have also inflicted damage on the roads.