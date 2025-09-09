 Palghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At 117.60 Meters; Nearby Villages On Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At 117.60 Meters; Nearby Villages On Alert

Palghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At 117.60 Meters; Nearby Villages On Alert

Due to heavy rainfall, the Dhamni Dam in Palghar district has hit maximum capacity. Consequently, all five gates were opened by 20 cm, discharging lakhs of litres of water, alarming nearby villages along the Surya River. Current water level is 117.60 meters.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Palghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At 117.60 Meters; Nearby Villages On Alert | File

Mumbai: As a result of the intense rainfall over the last few days, the Dhamni Dam in Palghar district has reached its maximum capacity. With the rain persisting, the administration has proactively opened all five dam gates by twenty centimetres once the filling overflowed. As a result, lakhs of liters of water are being discharged, and a warning has been sent to the villages near the Surya River.

Dhamni Dam provides water to several villages in the Palghar district. As a result of the significant rainfall occurring over the last few days, this dam has reached its maximum capacity. Consequently, the project management has unlocked all five gates of the dam. At present, the water level of Dhamni Dam stands at 117.60 meters, with up to 20 thousand cusecs of water being discharged from the dam.

Also Watch

As a result, the Surya river has experienced flooding. In the meantime, an additional 18.40 cusecs of water will be utilized from the dam for electricity production. In addition to the Dhamane project, the Kavdas Dam is likewise at capacity, with the water level rising to 66.30 meters. Due to heavy rainfall in the dam region over the last four days, both dams are releasing water, according to report by Saamana.

FPJ Shorts
Tax Officers Must Handhold Trade, MSMEs Through GST Transition: CBIC Chief Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
Tax Officers Must Handhold Trade, MSMEs Through GST Transition: CBIC Chief Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
'Be Patient When Life Doesn't Run…': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Lessons From Space Mission With AKTU Graduates In Lucknow
'Be Patient When Life Doesn't Run…': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Lessons From Space Mission With AKTU Graduates In Lucknow
Maharashtra: Thalassemia Crisis Expected To Worsen Amid Rising Cases Among Children In State
Maharashtra: Thalassemia Crisis Expected To Worsen Amid Rising Cases Among Children In State
Video: Fire Tenders Rushed After Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College Receives Bomb Threat
Video: Fire Tenders Rushed After Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College Receives Bomb Threat
Read Also
Maharashtra Rains: Water Levels In Nathsagar Reservoir Rise Causing Overflow, Jayakwadi Dam Gates...
article-image

As a result of the Surya River flooding, the revenue administration has alerted the residents of neighbouring villages such as Veti, Varoti, Waghadi, Kasa, Charoti, Ghol, Peth, Mhasad, Nanivali, Ambede, and more. They have been urged to refrain from going to the riverbanks for agriculture, fishing, or any other reasons. Farmers are anticipated to endure significant hardships as a result of this intense rainfall. The heavy rains have also inflicted damage on the roads.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At...

Palghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At...

Maharashtra: Thalassemia Crisis Expected To Worsen Amid Rising Cases Among Children In State

Maharashtra: Thalassemia Crisis Expected To Worsen Amid Rising Cases Among Children In State

Bandra Fair 2025: Handy Guide To Traffic Diversions, Parking Rules For Those In & Around Mount...

Bandra Fair 2025: Handy Guide To Traffic Diversions, Parking Rules For Those In & Around Mount...

Mumbai News: BMC Uses Over A Million Litres Of Tanker, Well Water For Artificial Ganesh Visarjan...

Mumbai News: BMC Uses Over A Million Litres Of Tanker, Well Water For Artificial Ganesh Visarjan...

Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Accused In ₹22.75 Cr Diamond Fraud Case

Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Accused In ₹22.75 Cr Diamond Fraud Case