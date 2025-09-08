Maharashtra Rains: Water Levels In Nathsagar Reservoir Rise Causing Overflow, Jayakwadi Dam Gates Opened Again |

Paithan: The water influx into the Nathsagar reservoir of Jayakwadi Dam has risen. As a result, the water discharge has been heightened at 1 pm on Sunday. Prashant Sant, Executive Engineer with the Water Resources Department, reported that 18 of the 27 dam gates are being elevated by 1 to 2 feet, releasing 37 thousand cusecs of water into the Godavari river basin.

The gates of Jayakwadi Dam have been released for the second time this monsoon season. Intense rainfall took place in the Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts at the start of June. Every dam in the upper section of the Nathsagar reservoir has overflowed.

On July 31, 18 of the 27 gates of the Jayakwadi project were opened, and the water release commenced. On August 5, the gates were shut and the water discharge was halted because of the reduction in water inflow, according to reports by Saamana.

After 20 days of water release into the Godavari basin, the Nathsagar reservoir hit the danger level for the second time on August 19. As a result, 18 gates needed to be reopened. The gates have been open for 20 days, and today, because of the rise in water inflow in the catchment area, the water release has been raised as well, stated Ganesh Kharadkar, Senior Technical Assistant at the Dagdi Dam Sub-Divisional Office.

The inflow from Ahilyanagar includes the fact that the following 5 dams in the district are at capacity, and water has been discharged from them as well. In terms of cusecs, the figures are: Bhandardara 4,300 cusecs, Nilwande 4,766, Mula 5,000, Adhala 25 cusecs, and Ozar-Weir 4,431 cusecs, among others. The water discharged from these 21 projects flows into the Nathsagar reservoir directly from the Godavari riverbed in varying amounts. Consequently, the gates of the Jayakwadi dam must remain open for a longer period.

Fresh water is being sourced from 21 reservoirs. In light of this situation, water discharge has commenced from 16 major and minor projects in Nashik district as listed below. Darna 6,200 cusecs, Gangapur (Nashik district) 3,200, Kashyapi 640, Valdevi 174, Holkar 4,348, Bhavali 701, Bham 1,794, Waghad 1,429, Palkhed 10,176, Punegaon 2,850, Ozarkhed 2,383, Gautami 576, Mukne 363, Karanjavan 5,751, Waki 855, Kadwa 840, Tisgaon 60 and Nandur Madhmeshwar 22,085 cusecs