 Thane: Three Men From Sukatman Village Killed As Motorcycle Collides With MSRTC Bus On Taharabad-Satana Road In Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Three Men From Sukatman Village Killed As Motorcycle Collides With MSRTC Bus On Taharabad-Satana Road In Nashik

Thane: Three Men From Sukatman Village Killed As Motorcycle Collides With MSRTC Bus On Taharabad-Satana Road In Nashik

The deceased have been identified as Govinda Kalu Pawar, Vikas Jairam Mali and Roshan Dayaram Mali, all residents of Sukatman village, he informed.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Three men died on Monday in Nashik district in a collision between a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and two-wheeler. | Representational Image

Nashik: Three men died on Monday in Nashik district in a collision between a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and two-wheeler, a police official said.

About The Incident

The incident took place at Bhanwarpada Phata near Vanoli village on Taharabad-Satana road at 11am, the Satana police station official said.

The deceased have been identified as Govinda Kalu Pawar, Vikas Jairam Mali and Roshan Dayaram Mali, all residents of Sukatman village, he informed.

FPJ Shorts
Investors Cheer Price Revision Post GST, Auto Stocks In Action On Counters
Investors Cheer Price Revision Post GST, Auto Stocks In Action On Counters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Statewide Probe Into Course Recognition & Admissions In All Universities & Colleges
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Statewide Probe Into Course Recognition & Admissions In All Universities & Colleges
IIM-Calcutta Climbs To 41st Globally In FT MiM Ranking 2025, 3rd Among Indian IIMs
IIM-Calcutta Climbs To 41st Globally In FT MiM Ranking 2025, 3rd Among Indian IIMs
IAS Officer Baldeo Purushartha Appointed Government Nominee Director On The Board Of Housing And Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO)
IAS Officer Baldeo Purushartha Appointed Government Nominee Director On The Board Of Housing And Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO)

"The motorcycle hit the MSRTC bus, going from Nandurbar to Vasai in Palghar district near Mumbai, after the rider lost control of the two-wheeler. Govind Pawar, Vikas Mali and Roshan Mali, who were on the motorcycle, died on the spot. Traffic on the stretch came to a standstill for some time," he said.

Read Also
Delhi Police Busts Mumbai-Based Illegal Online Casino Racket, Arrests Nine Including Kingpin...
article-image

A case has been registered and a probe is underway, the Santana police station official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MahaRERA Relief To Homebuyers: Resolves 5,267 Complaints Between October 2024 & July 2025

MahaRERA Relief To Homebuyers: Resolves 5,267 Complaints Between October 2024 & July 2025

Thane: Three Men From Sukatman Village Killed As Motorcycle Collides With MSRTC Bus On...

Thane: Three Men From Sukatman Village Killed As Motorcycle Collides With MSRTC Bus On...

Delhi Police Busts Mumbai-Based Illegal Online Casino Racket, Arrests Nine Including Kingpin...

Delhi Police Busts Mumbai-Based Illegal Online Casino Racket, Arrests Nine Including Kingpin...

How Eid-e-Milad Was Celebrated At Mumbai's Mahim Dargah | Video Inside

How Eid-e-Milad Was Celebrated At Mumbai's Mahim Dargah | Video Inside

Mumbai: Drunk Man Attacks Woman Doctor, Vandalises Her Audi Car In Powai; Case Filed

Mumbai: Drunk Man Attacks Woman Doctor, Vandalises Her Audi Car In Powai; Case Filed