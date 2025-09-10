Thane: Stray Dog Killed In Car Collision At Thane’s Wagle Estate; Case Registered | Anand Chaini

Thane: A tragic incident was reported in the Srinagar area of Wagle Estate, Thane, where a stray dog was fatally struck by a car on Tuesday night. The matter came to light following a complaint filed by a local animal lover.

The complainant, a resident of Srinagar, regularly feeds stray dogs in the locality. On the night of the incident, a motorist reportedly ran over a stray dog, killing it on the spot. Upon hearing of the incident, the woman and her daughter immediately rushed to the location, as reported by Loksatta.

They later performed the dog’s cremation in the area and approached the Srinagar Police Station to file a formal complaint. Acting on the report, police registered a case against the motorist under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Section 11(1)(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

In another news story highlighting tensions around stray dog management in urban areas, a major dispute has erupted in an upscale Thane township, where 22 animal feeders are at odds with over 600 fellow residents over the feeding of a pack of around 60 stray dogs within the society premises.

The township, reportedly not equipped with designated feeding zones or a structured stray management plan, has become a flashpoint for disagreements. Most of the feeders are women who have been feeding the strays regularly, but their actions have drawn resistance from a large section of the community, citing hygiene, safety, and lack of regulation.

The situation escalated when some residents allegedly filmed the feeders during their feeding routine and circulated the videos in society WhatsApp groups, which the feeders claim led to targeted harassment. In response, the feeders have lodged a police complaint against a few individuals for invasion of privacy and incitement.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/