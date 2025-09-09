Thane News: 2 Sisters Drown In Kalu River While Washing Clothes In Titwala

Representational Image |

In a shocking incident, two sisters drowned in the Kalu River at Titwala while washing clothes on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred near Shivmandir Ghat in the Manda area around 2:15 PM.

The deceased have been identified as Aliya Sikandar Ansari (18), whose body was recovered, and her cousin sister Sana Wahid Ansari (8) is still missing. Both were residents of Vijay Nagar in Titwala, living with their parents.

According to police, the girls had gone to wash clothes at the Vasundri stretch of the Kalu River. While washing, Sana’s dupatta fell into the water. She entered the river to retrieve it but misjudged the depth and began drowning. On seeing this, Aliya immediately jumped in to rescue her younger cousin but was also swept away by the strong current.

Locals rushed to the spot and alerted Titwala police. The fire brigade later joined the rescue efforts. After a three-hour search, Aliya’s body was recovered. However, the search for Sana had to be suspended due to poor visibility and will resume Wednesday morning.

Senior Police Inspector Bala Kumbhar of Titwala Police Station said, “Sana drowned after trying to retrieve her dupatta, and while attempting to save her, Aliya also drowned.”

Police also recovered a mobile phone belonging to the deceased, which contained a video recorded by the sisters just moments before the tragedy, capturing them washing clothes at the river.

