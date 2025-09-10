 Mumbai Police Trace And Return Greek Tourist’s Lost iPhone Worth ₹1 Lakh In Just 30 Minutes
In a commendable act of promptness and efficiency, officers of the Azad Maidan Police Station traced and returned a lost iPhone worth ₹1 lakh belonging to a foreign national from Greece within just 30 minutes.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 05:34 PM IST
Azad Maidan Police reunite Greek tourist with his lost iPhone worth ₹1 lakh | X - @MumbaiPolice

Incident During Mumbai Business Trip

The incident occurred on September 9, 2025, around 8 pm, when Greek citizen Stamatios Zisis and his friend, who had arrived in Mumbai for the first time on a business trip, booked an Uber cab from their hotel in Colaba. After completing their visit to Mahatma Gandhi Road, Bombay Gymkhana, and Fashion Market, they alighted from the taxi but accidentally left behind their expensive iPhone.

Tourists Approach Police for Help

Realizing the loss, they rushed to the Azad Maidan Police Station for help. Since the tourists could only communicate in English, the officers patiently listened to their complaint and coordinated with them in English to understand the details.

Police Trace Uber Cab and Recover Phone

The police immediately contacted the Uber nodal officer, traced the cab driver, and informed him about the forgotten phone. The driver admitted that the phone was in his possession and was asked to report to the police station. He complied and handed over the iPhone, which was then verified and returned to the rightful owner in the presence of Senior Police Inspector Shrikant Adate.

Cyber Team’s Swift Action

The entire operation was carried out by the Cyber Team of Azad Maidan Police Station under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Shah, Assistant Sub-Inspector Linge, and Police Constable Gaikwad. The swift recovery and return of the lost iPhone within half an hour highlights Mumbai Police’s commitment to assisting tourists and ensuring their safety in the city.

