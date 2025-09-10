Chembur Gas Leak Scare: MPCB Deploys VOC Tracking Machines At RCF Plant, Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

MPCB installs VOC monitoring machines at RCF Chembur after gas leak scare | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has deployed two machines at the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) plant in Chembur to track the volatile organic compound (VOC) in the air.

The machines have been deployed since Monday, following several complaints from residents about a potential gas leak that led to a pungent smell and smog, causing them to fall ill.

Officials Deny Any Gas Leakage

However, the MPCB officials have denied any incident of gas leakage from the plant. “On Monday afternoon, as soon as we received complaints of a gas leak at the RCF plant, our team inspected the site. The preliminary site report states that all gases in the air were within limits. The team is yet to submit a detailed report. However, we are alert and keeping track of VOC by deploying two machines at the site,” said MPCB member secretary Avinash Dhakane.

Residents Report Health Issues

“The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received calls from residents of Chembur East complaining of strong odour, eyes, skin and throat irritation and nausea, due to a gas leakage at the RCF plant. The MFB informed about the complaints to BMC disaster management at 1.46 pm,” an official from the disaster management cell said.

Neighbourhoods Affected by Odour

The areas affected were the Sindhi colony, collector colony and nearby areas in Chembur East. Amit Ramchandani, a resident of Chembur said that there was a strong gas smell from the RCF plant in Mahul, Chembur area.

“It is a serious public safety and environmental issue. Authorities should take immediate action to ensure that any incident of gas leak is not repeated.”

RCF Yet to Respond

The FPJ tried to contact the spokesperson of RCF, Rajendra Sable, and the personal secretary to the RCF chairman, Sanjay Petkar; however, neither official responded to the text or calls.

Bombay HC Intervenes Suo Motu

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of recent gas leak incidents, including one at the RCF plant in Chembur. The court’s bench, led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, acted on news reports highlighting the dangerous leaks. .

“We are taking cognisance of three news articles regarding gas leaks. You, state, are put to notices,” the bench stated, adding that officers from the legal services authority would be sent to the affected areas for further inspection.

