2012 Pune Serial Blasts Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To 39-Year-Old Accused After Prolonged Incarceration

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Farooq Shaukat Bagwan, one of the accused in the 2012 Pune serial bomb blasts case, on the grounds of prolonged incarceration and delayed trial. The court highlighted the right to a speedy trial as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

12 Years in Custody Before Bail

Bagwan, 39, had been in custody for over 12 and a half years, having been arrested on December 26, 2012. A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Rajesh Patil noted that Bagwan had undergone pre-trial detention for an unusually long period. His bail plea had been rejected by the special MCOCA court in September 2021.

Background of the 2012 Blasts

The prosecution alleges that the blasts, which took place on August 1, 2012, were engineered by the Indian Mujahideen (IM). Five low-intensity explosions rocked Pune, injuring one person. A sixth bomb, planted near Jangli Maharaj, was defused. Bagwan was among the nine arrested, accused of involvement in a conspiracy to cause mass destruction and terror.

Defence Cites Violation of Rights

Bagwan’s defense, represented by advocate Mubin Solkar, argued that his prolonged detention violated his constitutional rights. Solkar pointed out that co-accused Munib Memon, arrested on the same day as Bagwan and alleged to have played a similar role, was granted bail by the High Court in September 2024. Additionally, only 27 out of 170 witnesses listed for the trial had been examined as of August 2025.

Prosecution Highlights Confessional Statements

The prosecution countered by highlighting confessional statements from Bagwan and two other accused, Firoz and Irfan Mustafa Landge, claiming that Bagwan had prepared forged documents used to procure SIM cards. Bagwan’s premises were allegedly used by the conspirators for planning the attacks.

Court Notes Death of Co-Accused

However, the court noted that Firoz, who had passed away in April 2024 while in judicial custody, thus his confessional statement “recorded under the MCOC Act is of no avail to the prosecution at this stage”.

Charges Considered Before Granting Bail

The bench also emphasised that Bagwan was not charged with murder or any other serious offenses, which further bolstered his case for bail. If convicted, the minimum sentence for the alleged crimes is five years, with a maximum of life imprisonment. Given the prolonged delay and the remote prospect of a speedy trial, the court granted Bagwan bail upon furnishing a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

Blasts Linked to Revenge Killing

The blasts were allegedly a revenge act for the killing of Qateel Siddique, an IM operative, in Yerwada prison in June 2012. Initially investigated by Deccan police, the case was later transferred to the ATS, Mumbai.

