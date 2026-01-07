Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Omega Elevators Employees Booked For Negligence After 31-Year-Old Security Guard Crushed To Death In Mulund Lift Collapse

Two Omega Elevators employees booked after a security guard was crushed to death in a Mulund East lift collapse | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 07: The Navghar police have registered a case against two employees of Omega Elevators in connection with the tragic death of a 31-year-old security guard after a lift collapsed on him in Mulund East.

The accused have been identified as Sachin Suresh Mainkar, responsible for lift maintenance, and technician Sunil Gadshi. They have been booked for causing death due to negligence under Sections 106(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Incident occurred during early morning duty

According to the police, the incident occurred on October 5, 2025, at around 7.30 am at New PMGP Society, Mhada Colony, Mulund East. The victim, Shailendra Ramkumar Saraswat, was on duty as a security guard at the society. When Shailendra opened the door of the I-Wing lift after it had gone up, the lift suddenly fell, crushing him and leaving him critically injured.

Rescue operation and hospital declaration

Upon receiving information, local Navghar police and the fire brigade rushed to the spot. With the help of Omega Elevator technician Krishna Patil, Shailendra was rescued from the lift and immediately taken to Veer Savarkar Hospital, Mulund East, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Brother files complaint

As per the FIR, the complainant is the victim’s elder brother, Shailesh Ramkumar Saraswat, 32, a driver by profession. The brothers, natives of Majjupur in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, had come to Mumbai for work and were staying at their workplace in Mulund.

Residents flag poor maintenance history

Residents of the society informed police that the lift involved in the accident was installed and maintained by Omega Elevators, but its maintenance was neither regular nor proper.

They also claimed that repeated complaints regarding the unsafe condition of the lift had been made to Omega Elevators as well as to Richa Builders owner Prakash Joshi.

Shockingly, residents further stated that an Omega Elevator technician had died while working on the same lift about two years ago.

Inspectorate report blames faulty wiring

The Maharashtra Electrical Inspectorate, under the Industries, Energy, Labour and Mining Department, Wagle Estate, Thane, conducted an inquiry and concluded that the accident occurred due to faulty door-lock wiring.

The report stated that the lift moved downward despite the doors being open, owing to poor and irregular maintenance by Omega Elevators, leading to Shailendra’s death.

Police register offence, probe underway

Based on the complaint and investigation findings, the Navghar police have registered the offence on January 5, 2026, and further investigation is underway.

