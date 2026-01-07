Palghar Crime: Virar Police Arrest Habitual Burglar, Solve 5 Housebreaking Cases; Stolen Property Worth ₹4.12 Lakh Recovered

Virar Police arrest a habitual burglar and recover stolen property worth Rs 4.12 lakh after solving five cases | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 07: The Crime Detection Team of Virar Police Station has arrested a habitual offender involved in multiple housebreaking and theft cases, successfully solving five crimes and recovering stolen property worth over Rs 4.12 lakh.

Housebreaking reported from Virar East

According to the police on Wednesday, a housebreaking incident was reported on December 23, 2025, by the complainant, Mayuri Suryakant Jadhav, a resident of Virar East.

Between 1 pm and 6.30 pm, an unidentified burglar allegedly forced open the grill and glass of the bathroom window, gained entry into the house, broke open an iron cupboard and decamped with gold ornaments and cash.

Case registered under BNS provisions

Based on the complaint, Virar police registered a case on December 24 under Sections 331(3) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Crime Detection Team forms multiple squads

Following directions from senior officers, the Crime Detection Team formed three separate teams and launched an intensive investigation.

Through a detailed inspection of the crime scene and intelligence gathered from confidential informants, police detained a suspect from the Kargil Nagar–Manvelpada area of Virar East. The accused was identified as Tanmay Shivaji Tarmale (21).

Accused confesses to multiple burglaries

During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in multiple burglary cases. Police said five cases were solved in total — two registered at Virar Police Station, two at Arnala Police Station and one at Mumbra Police Station — all under similar sections related to housebreaking and theft.

Stolen property recovered

Police recovered stolen property worth Rs 4,12,000 from the accused, pertaining to the two Virar cases. Further investigation is underway.

