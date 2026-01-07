 Palghar Crime: Virar Police Arrest Habitual Burglar, Solve 5 Housebreaking Cases; Stolen Property Worth ₹4.12 Lakh Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Crime: Virar Police Arrest Habitual Burglar, Solve 5 Housebreaking Cases; Stolen Property Worth ₹4.12 Lakh Recovered

Palghar Crime: Virar Police Arrest Habitual Burglar, Solve 5 Housebreaking Cases; Stolen Property Worth ₹4.12 Lakh Recovered

Virar Police have arrested a 21-year-old habitual offender in connection with multiple housebreaking cases, solving five burglaries across Virar, Arnala and Mumbra. Stolen property worth Rs 4.12 lakh has been recovered, and further investigation is underway.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Virar Police arrest a habitual burglar and recover stolen property worth Rs 4.12 lakh after solving five cases | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 07: The Crime Detection Team of Virar Police Station has arrested a habitual offender involved in multiple housebreaking and theft cases, successfully solving five crimes and recovering stolen property worth over Rs 4.12 lakh.

Housebreaking reported from Virar East

According to the police on Wednesday, a housebreaking incident was reported on December 23, 2025, by the complainant, Mayuri Suryakant Jadhav, a resident of Virar East.

Between 1 pm and 6.30 pm, an unidentified burglar allegedly forced open the grill and glass of the bathroom window, gained entry into the house, broke open an iron cupboard and decamped with gold ornaments and cash.

FPJ Shorts
Cold Dawns, Warm Faith: Inside The World Of Kalpvasis At Prayagraj Magh Mela
Cold Dawns, Warm Faith: Inside The World Of Kalpvasis At Prayagraj Magh Mela
Supreme Court Seeks Maharashtra Govt Response On Bail Pleas In Pune Porsche Accident Case That Killed Two IT Professionals
Supreme Court Seeks Maharashtra Govt Response On Bail Pleas In Pune Porsche Accident Case That Killed Two IT Professionals
'I Am Fully Immersed In Finishing Toxic': Yash Cancels Fan Meet On His Birthday This Year
'I Am Fully Immersed In Finishing Toxic': Yash Cancels Fan Meet On His Birthday This Year
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill And New Zealand Team Arrives In Vadodara Ahead Of 1st ODI
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill And New Zealand Team Arrives In Vadodara Ahead Of 1st ODI

Case registered under BNS provisions

Based on the complaint, Virar police registered a case on December 24 under Sections 331(3) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Crime Detection Team forms multiple squads

Following directions from senior officers, the Crime Detection Team formed three separate teams and launched an intensive investigation.

Through a detailed inspection of the crime scene and intelligence gathered from confidential informants, police detained a suspect from the Kargil Nagar–Manvelpada area of Virar East. The accused was identified as Tanmay Shivaji Tarmale (21).

Accused confesses to multiple burglaries

During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in multiple burglary cases. Police said five cases were solved in total — two registered at Virar Police Station, two at Arnala Police Station and one at Mumbra Police Station — all under similar sections related to housebreaking and theft.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Palghar Crime: 20-Year-Old Tribal Woman Allegedly Sold For ₹3 Lakh Under Pretext Of Marriage, 4...
article-image

Stolen property recovered

Police recovered stolen property worth Rs 4,12,000 from the accused, pertaining to the two Virar cases. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Prime Accused Arrested In ₹2.17 Crore Fraud Case After Karnataka Trader...

Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Prime Accused Arrested In ₹2.17 Crore Fraud Case After Karnataka Trader...

IndiGo Welcomes India’s First Airbus A321XLR, To Start Operations On Mumbai-Athens Route From...

IndiGo Welcomes India’s First Airbus A321XLR, To Start Operations On Mumbai-Athens Route From...

Maharashtra Transport Hit As Commercial Vehicle Fitness Certification Comes To Halt After MoRTH...

Maharashtra Transport Hit As Commercial Vehicle Fitness Certification Comes To Halt After MoRTH...

Makar Sankranti 2026: Humane World For Animals India Urges Citizens To Avoid Illegal Glass-Coated...

Makar Sankranti 2026: Humane World For Animals India Urges Citizens To Avoid Illegal Glass-Coated...

Road Rage In Bhandup: Two Men In Mercedes Smash BEST Bus Windshield, Case Registered As...

Road Rage In Bhandup: Two Men In Mercedes Smash BEST Bus Windshield, Case Registered As...